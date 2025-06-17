Aamir Khan brings girlfriend Gauri Spratt for special screening of Sitaare Zameen Par. Watch

Actor Aamir Khan is super excited about his next film, Sitaare Zameen Par. The actor was spotted with his girlfriend Gauri Spratt in Mumbai on Monday, fueling speculation that he might have held a special screening of his upcoming film for her. Also read: Aamir Khan holds girlfriend Gauri Spratt's hand as they exit Delhi airport, greets paparazzi with namaste. Watch Aamir’s elder sister Nikhat Khan Hegde joined the couple at the office.

Aamir Khan spotted with Gauri Spratt

Aamir was spotted with his girlfriend Gauri, arriving at Excel Entertainment's office in Mumbai on Monday. Several videos of their visit quickly made their way on social media.

In the video, Gauri was seen stepping out of the car. For the outing, Gauri kept it simple and stylish in a white tee and black pants. Meanwhile, Aamir was seen wearing a kurta and balloon pants. While Gauri headed inside after getting out of the car, Aamir stopped and greeted the paparazzi with ‘namaste’ before heading inside.

Aamir’s elder sister, Nikhat Khan Hegde, joined the couple at the office. The trio arrived together in the same car, with Aamir and Gauri seated next to each other.

Shortly after, Genelia D’Souza, who stars alongside Aamir in the film, was also spotted outside the Excel premises. She was seen in a white hoodie paired with matching shorts.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s relationship

Earlier this year, Aamir introduced his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, to the media when he turned 60. The two had met 25 years ago and lost touch, but reconnected a couple of years ago. Aamir revealed that they have been together for 18 months. Gauri, who lived in Bengaluru, has been married before and has a six-year-old son. Aamir and Gauri made their first public appearance as a couple at the Macau International Comedy Festival in China. Since then, they have been spotted together several times, from Gauri coming to pick Aamir at the airport or joining Aamir for family outings.

Aamir’s next film

Aamir will next be seen in Sitaare Zameen Par. The sports comedy-drama is a spiritual sequel to Aamir's 2007 hit Taare Zameen Par. Helmed by RS Prasanna, best known for directing Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, the film also stars Genelia D'Souza in the lead role alongside ten debutant actors including Aroush Datta, Gopi Krishna Varma, Samvit Desai, Vedant Sharma, Ayush Bhansali, Ashish Pendse, Rishi Shahani, Rishabh Jain, Naman Mishra, and Simran Mangeshkar.

The film is a remake of the Spanish film Campeones and tells the story of a basketball coach who is forced to train a team of differently abled children for a tournament. The film is scheduled to hit cinemas on June 20.