Aamir Khan got death threats, but not for a film, recalls Imran Khan: 'Desh se bhagane ki koshish kar rahe hain kab se'

Actor Aamir Khan has been quite straightforward with his opinions and convictions, and in the past, he has faced backlash over it. Sometimes, the not-so-mild criticism has spilt over into his personal life as well. In a recent interview, his nephew, actor Imran Khan, revealed how Aamir got death threats when he hosted the popular show, Satyamev Jayate. Aamir Khan once got death threats for Satyamev Jayate, a TV show he hosted. (PTI Photo)(PTI)

When Aamir Khan got death threats

In a conversation on Unfiltered with Samdish, Imran spoke about Aamir. “I have known Aamir my whole life. I have a base level of faith and trust that the choices he makes and the things he chooses to attach his time and energy to are made in good faith and with honesty. His episode on female infanticide (in Satyamev Jayate) angered a lot of folks who issued death threats.”

Satyamev Jayate was a talk show hosted by Aamir Khan, which aired between 2012 and 2014. The 25-episode show featured Aamir tackling a different social issue in each episode, inviting survivors, activists, and celebrities to shed light on the issue. The show touched upon issues such as female foeticide, child sexual abuse, rape, honour killings, domestic violence, untouchability, discrimination, acceptance of alternative sexualities, toxic masculinity, alcoholism, and the criminalisation of politics.

Talking about how Aamir is always haunted by some controversy or the other, Imran quipped, “Mamu jaan bechare ko desh se bhagane ki koshish kar rahe hain kab se (They’ve been trying for a long time to force poor Mamu jaan to flee the country).”

Aamir's recent work

Aamir was last seen on screen in his home production, Sitaare Zameen Par. The film, a sequel to Taare Zameen Par, was a moderate box office success, earning over ₹250 crore worldwide. The actor has a cameo in Vir Das’ directorial debut, Happy Patel, which also marks Imran’s acting comeback after a decade. The three had previously collaborated for Delhi Belly in 2012.