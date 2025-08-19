Aamir Khan pays heartfelt tribute as 3 Idiots co-star Achyut Potdar dies at 91: 'We will miss you'

Bollywood star Aamir Khan paid a heartfelt tribute to veteran actor Achyut Potdar, who passed away on 18 August at the age of 91. Mourning the loss of his 3 Idiots co-star, Aamir shared an emotional note through his production house, remembering Potdar as “an amazing actor and a wonderful human being.” Aamir Khan expressed his sorrow, remembering Achyut Potdar as both a remarkable actor and a wonderful human being.

Aamir pays tribute to Achyut Potdar

Confirming the news of Achyut's death, Dr. Ravindra Ghawat, Director of the Critical Care Department at Jupiter Hospital, told PTI, “He was admitted to the hospital in a critical state with breathing and heart issues around 4 p.m. He was kept in the ICU. He passed away at 10:30 p.m. due to heart-related issues. He had high blood pressure and weak cardiovascular health.”

Shortly after news of his passing surfaced, Aamir, who starred alongside Achyut in 3 Idiots, expressed his grief through an emotional message shared by his production house. “I am very saddened to hear about Achyutji passing away. He was an amazing actor, a wonderful human being, and a great colleague. We will miss you, Achyutji. My heartfelt condolences to his family.”

About Achyut Potdar

Achyut Potdar left an indelible mark on Indian cinema with his versatility and dignified screen presence. He gained widespread recognition for playing a stern yet endearing college professor in 3 Idiots, alongside Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi. His sharply delivered line, “Kehna kya chahte ho, (What are you trying to say)” became a viral catchphrase and continues to be referenced in pop culture and memes.

Remarkably, Achyut entered the world of acting at the age of 44. Prior to his film career, he served in the Indian Armed Forces and worked for Indian Oil Corporation. He also taught at a college in Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, before enlisting in the Indian Army.

In addition to his notable film roles, Achyut had an extensive television career. He appeared in shows such as Wagle Ki Duniya, Majha Hoshil Na, Mrs. Tendulkar, and Bharat Ki Khoj. His contribution to Marathi cinema was equally significant, with numerous roles in both commercial and critically acclaimed films.