Aamir Khan Productions thanks Multiplex Association of India for backing move to not release Sitaare Zameen Par on OTT

Aamir Khan marked his return to the big screen after a gap of three years, with Sitaare Zameen Par. The sports drama film was released in theatres on June 20 and received positive reviews. What was striking about it was the decision of the makers not to release the film on any streaming platforms, making it a theatre-only release. Multiplex Association of India applauded the move, and now Aamir Khan Productions has shared a note of gratitude for backing their unprecedented move. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan visits Sitaare Zameen Par set, says Aamir Khan called him at least 10 times to meet the cast) Aamir Khan's Sitaare Zameen Par opened to positive reviews.

Aamir Khan Productions thanks Multiplex Association of India

Sharing the statement of Multiplex Association of India on their official Instagram account, Aamir Khan Productions wrote in the caption: “Grateful for the overwhelming love and support MAI (red heart emoticon).”

In the statement, Kamal Gianchandani, the President of MAI, said, “Aamir Khan has always been a filmmaker who puts the audience first. His decision to bring Sitaare Zameen Par exclusively to cinemas is a significant show of confidence in theatres and the shared magic of the moviegoing experience. Indian exhibitors thank Aamir Khan for standing by theatres. As we continue to welcome audiences with renewed energy and world-class films, Sitaare Zammen Par will remain a shining example of cinema's resilience and its irreplaceable magic.”

Meanwhile, Devang Sampat, Managing Director, Cinépolis India, added, “Aamir Khan has always been a filmmaker who creates for the theatrical experience. His decision to back cinemas with Sitaare Zameen Par is a significant moment for all of us. It’s not just a film release; it’s a message of unwavering belief in theatres. We’re incredibly grateful to Aamir Khan Productions for boldly standing by cinemas. Sitaare Zameen Par is exactly the kind of film that brings people to theatres, thoughtful, moving, and made for a collective experience.”

In Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir plays a basketball coach training a team of players with special needs. It also stars Genelia D'Souza. A spiritual sequel to the 2007 hit film Taare Zameen Par, Sitaare Zameen Par is directed by RS Prasanna. The film has crossed ₹60 crore at the box office in India within 4 days of release.