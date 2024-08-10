Aamir Khan reveals why he decided to produce Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies: 'I might have 15 years of active work left…'

Actor Aamir Khan and his ex-wife, director Kiran Rao, attended the screening of their film Laapataa Ladies at the Supreme Court. As reported by news agency ANI, during the event on Friday, Aamir shared his motivation for producing the film. He said that he wanted to give back to society by providing a platform for new talent. He reflected on his time during the Covid-19 pandemic when he decided to use '15 more years of active work' to contribute more significantly to the film industry. (Also Read | CJI warns against ‘stampede’ as Aamir Khan attends Laapataa Ladies screening at Supreme Court) Aamir Khan spoke about Laapataa Ladies.

Aamir Khan on producing Laapataa Ladies

He said, "During Covid, I had a lot of free time and used to keep thinking. I realised that I might have 15 more years of active work left...uske baad zindagi kisne dekhi hai (who has seen life after that)...I wanted to give back to people whatever I have learned in the past so many years. The industry, society, and country have given me so much."

"I thought that I could do one film a year as an actor, but as a producer, I can produce many more films. I want to give a platform to new talents. I can provide a platform for new writers, directors, and everyone involved in the process. Laapataa Ladies is the first project in that sense. I want to promote this kind of talent, and hopefully, I can produce four to five films a year. I want to be the shoulder for talent," he added.

Laapataa Ladies screening at Supreme Court

The screening of Laapataa Ladies was held to commemorate the 75th year of the Supreme Court. It was attended by the judges of the apex court, their spouses, and members of the registry. Laapataa Ladies, which focuses on gender equality, premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September 2023 and received a standing ovation.

About Laapataa Ladies

The film stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ratna, Sparsh Shrivastav, Ravi Kishan, and Chhaya Kadam in pivotal roles. Laapataa Ladies is a comedy drama film directed by Kiran Rao. The film tells the story of two young newly-wed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husband's homes.