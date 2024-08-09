 Laapataa Ladies to be screened in the Supreme Court today; to be attended by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Aug 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Laapataa Ladies to be screened in the Supreme Court today; to be attended by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Sugandha Rawal
Aug 09, 2024 03:14 PM IST

Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies will be screened on August 9, in the Auditorium of the C-block within the Administrative Building Complex.

Kiran Rao's directorial debut, Laapataa Ladies, which narrates a story of gender equality, will be screened at the Supreme Court of India on August 9. Director Kiran Rao and producer Aamir Khan will be present at the screening and will interact with the audience after the film. Also read: Laapataa Ladies didn't work because of a marketing issue, we released it the same way as we did 12th Fail: PVR head

Laapataa Ladies released in cinemas back in March.
Laapataa Ladies released in cinemas back in March.

The screening is being held for the judges, their families and officials of its registry.

What did the circular say

The film will be screened on August 9, in the Auditorium of the C-block within the Administrative Building Complex. The screening is part of ongoing activities celebrating the court's rich history.

The circular read, “As part of the activities organised during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie 'Laapataa Ladies', which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024, in the Auditorium, C-Block, Administrative Building Complex. Kiran Rao, who has directed the movie, and Aamir Khan, the producer, will also be present during the screening”.

About the film

Laapataa Ladies is set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, where two brides get swapped in a train. While one is taken home by another's groom, the other is left stranded at a railway station. A police officer, Kishan (Ravi Kishan), takes it upon himself to probe the case. It is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The film has been produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios.

It features Nitashi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava in the lead, along with Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma in pivotal roles. It was released in theatres on March 1, however, the film didn’t work well at the box office. It got a great response when it released on OTT platform.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Laapataa Ladies to be screened in the Supreme Court today; to be attended by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, August 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On