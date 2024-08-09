Laapataa Ladies to be screened in the Supreme Court today; to be attended by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao

The screening is being held for the judges, their families and officials of its registry.

What did the circular say

The film will be screened on August 9, in the Auditorium of the C-block within the Administrative Building Complex. The screening is part of ongoing activities celebrating the court's rich history.

The circular read, “As part of the activities organised during the seventy-fifth year of the establishment of the Supreme Court of India, the movie 'Laapataa Ladies', which is based on the theme of gender equality, will be screened on Friday, August 9, 2024, in the Auditorium, C-Block, Administrative Building Complex. Kiran Rao, who has directed the movie, and Aamir Khan, the producer, will also be present during the screening”.

About the film

Laapataa Ladies is set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, where two brides get swapped in a train. While one is taken home by another's groom, the other is left stranded at a railway station. A police officer, Kishan (Ravi Kishan), takes it upon himself to probe the case. It is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The film has been produced by Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao, and Jyoti Deshpande under the banner of Aamir Khan Productions, Kindling Pictures, and Jio Studios.

It features Nitashi Goel, Pratibha Ranta and Sparsh Shrivastava in the lead, along with Ravi Kishan, Chhaya Kadam and Geeta Aggarwal Sharma in pivotal roles. It was released in theatres on March 1, however, the film didn’t work well at the box office. It got a great response when it released on OTT platform.