CJI warns against ‘stampede’ as Aamir Khan attends Laapataa Ladies screening at Supreme Court

CJI welcomes Aamir Khan at Laapataa Ladies screening

The Chief Justice also requested the actor to experience the court proceedings in real life. He said, “I don't want a stampede in the Court, we welcome a very special guest of the Supreme Court of India...I said why don't you drop into the court and see the proceedings in real life.” Attorney General R Venkataramani in a lighter vein pointed out, “It's a star-studded court today!”

Kiran Rao reacts to Laapataa Ladies screening at SC

After attending the screening, Kiran expressed her happiness and gratitude. She was quoted by ANI, saying, “It fills my heart with immense pride to see 'Laapataa Ladies' making history by being screened at the Supreme Court of India. I am deeply grateful to the honourable Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud for this rare honour.”

According to a statement shared by her team, the filmmaker opined, “From the beginning, we had hoped that the story of Phool and Jaya would resonate deeply, but the outpouring of love from audiences has been nothing short of extraordinary, far exceeding our expectations. Thank you all for giving our film such love and support.”

About Laapataa Ladies

Laapataa Ladies is set in a fictitious state called Nirmal Pradesh in 2001, where two brides get swapped in a train. One of the brides is taken home by another's groom, while the other is left stranded at a railway station. The police officer, Kishan (played by Ravi Kishan), takes it upon himself to investigate the case. The film is presented by Jio Studios and produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao's Kindling Productions. Laapataa Ladies is produced by Kiran, Aamir and Jyoti Deshpande, and is based on an award-winning story by Biplab Goswami. The film was released in theaters on March 1, 2024.

Laapataa Ladies is available for streaming on Netflix.