Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha, Taapsee Pannu's Shabaash Mithu face complaint for 'ridiculing' differently-abled people

Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha and Taapsee Pannu-starrer Shabaash Mithu have been accused of demeaning differently-abled people. A complaint has been filed against the two films in the court of the commissioner for persons with disabilities over 'ridiculing' comments made about the differently-abled. Also Read| Laal Singh Chaddha faces complaint for ‘disrespecting Indian Army’ and 'hurting religious sentiments'

The complaint was filed by Dr Satendra Singh, co-founder of Doctors with Disabilities, who also suffers from 70% locomotor disability. He alleged in his complaint that Laal Singh Chaddha and Shabaash Mithu violated provisions of the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 through demeaning remarks against specially-abled people.

As per PTI, Dr Satendra Singh shared a copy of the notice issued by the court of commissioner for persons with disabilities on his complaint, but the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment did not provide any confirmation on the matter. According to the notice, the court of commissioner sought comments from the directors of Laal Singh Chaddha and Shabaash Mithu and the Union information and broadcasting ministry on the notice.

As per a report in the Times of India, the complaint has questioned the use of word 'langde/langdi' (crippled) in the films, which, according to the complainant is used to intentionally humiliate someone instead of denoting a disability. The makers have been asked to submit their responses within 30 days.

Laal Singh Chaddha, an official adaptation of Tom Hanks-starrer Forrest Gump, released in theatres on August 11. It featured Aamir Khan in the title role of Laal, who suffered from mental disabilities and also a physical disability in his younger years. In a scene of the film, a group of bullies threaten a young Laal and shout 'pakad langde ko (catch the cripple)'. The film, which also starred Kareena Kapoor, Mona Singh, and Naga Chaitanya, had previously faced a complaint for allegedly ‘disrespecting the Indian Army and hurting Hindu sentiments’.

Shabaash Mithu, a biographical sports drama film based on the life of former Test and ODI captain of the India women's national cricket team, Mithali Raj, starred Taapsee Pannu as the sportswoman. The film, which also starred Vijay Raaz, released in theatres on July 15. A song in the film--Masti Takita Dhoom, features the lyrics "Atki jo tangadi, gol gattam khali, ho gayi langadi (The world spun as I tripped, can't stop limping)."

