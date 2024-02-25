Aamir Khan recalls his reaction to Amitabh Bachchan 'rehearsing his lines almost 100-200 times' for a scene

Aamir Khan has praised Amitabh Bachchan and spoken about how the veteran actor 'left a lasting impression' on him. While speaking at an ABP summit recently, Aamir took a trip down memory lane to recall an incident from his early days in Bollywood as he filmed for his debut movie Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. Aamir spoke about witnessing Amitabh rehearsing a lot for his scene during a shoot. Also read | SS Rajamouli felt Aamir Khan was overacting in Laal Singh Chaddha: Mansoor Khan Thugs of Hindostan (2018) saw Amitabh Bachchan collaborating with Aamir Khan.

Aamir calls Amitabh Bachchan ‘hardworking artist’

Aamir Khan said, "I was shooting for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak at Film City. I was in the makeup room with my cousin Nusat, Raj Zutshi and Reena (Aamir's ex-wife). Outside the makeup room, the shooting of another film was underway. We could hear an actor rehearsing his lines almost 100,200 times. Intrigued by the actor's dedication, I went outside to discover that the hardworking artist was none other than Amitji (Amitabh Bachchan)."

‘I believe in rehearsing and being prepared’

He added, "At that time, as a newcomer to the industry, witnessing a superstar like Amitji rehearse so extensively, work so diligently, and maintain such focus left a lasting impression on me. It was a long scene and he gave 8 to 10 takes. After the shot concluded, Amit ji approached director Prakash Mehra, seeking feedback: 'Prakash, I didn't speak too fast, did I?' It was a lesson for me that there is no end to rehearse. Even iconic figures like Charlie Chaplin, one of the greatest actors in history, used to rehearse 200 to 300 times. So, I believe in rehearsing and being prepared."

Aamir Khan also spoke about being emotionally hurt over the failure of his last film, Laal Singh Chaddha, during the recent interview. Laal Singh Chaddha was released in 2022. It was an official Hindi remake of Tom Hanks starrer 1994 film called Forrest Gump.

While Forrest Gump is a Hollywood classic, Laal Singh Chaddha didn’t perform well at the box office. The film was directed by Advait Chandan and Kareena Kapoor Khan played the female lead. Mona Singh also had a pivotal role in the film. Aamir Khan is busy gearing up for Sitaare Zameen Par.

