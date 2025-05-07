Aamir Khan says he didn't receive payment for Laal Singh Chaddha for this reason: 'I don't regret it'

Actor Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha was one of the actor's ambitious projects. However, the film tanked at the box office and could not impress the audience. The actor has now revealed that he didn't get paid for the film as it didn't make any profit, and he takes full responsibility for its failure. Aamir Khan opened up about why he didn't get paid for Laal Singh Chaddha .(AFP)

(Also read: Aamir Khan blames Bollywood's 'strange business model' for box office flops: 'We have a lot to learn from South')

Aamir reveals why he didn't charge for Laal Singh Chaddha

The actor, in an interview with ABP, explained that he only gets payment from the profits of his films. "I get my payment from the profit. If the film doesn’t make a profit, I don’t receive my payment. For example, Laal Singh Chaddha. I haven’t. I don’t regret. Bilkul sahi niyam hai ye. Agar meri film nakamyab hui hai toh mujhe hi zimmedari leni chaiye. Ye meri soch hai. (This is a very correct rule. If my film fails, I should take responsibility. This is my thinking)."

However, the Lagaan actor said that filmmakers should not use this as an example to deny actors their remuneration if the film flops.

Aamir believes in taking responsibility for his films

“Nahi, aisi baat nahi hai. Har aadmi apni tarike se kaam karta hai, or har admi ki apni soch hoti hai. Main jab kaam karta hu toh mera samne ye nahi hota ki main 60 din kaam kar raha hu toh mujhe aap itne paise de dein. Wo meri soch hi nahi hai, kuch logon ki soch hai wo, badi professionally kaam karte hain ki main itne din aa raha hu aap itne paise mujhe de dein, fir chale na chale humko usse koi farak nahi padta. (No, it is not like that. Every person works in their own way, and every person has their own way of thinking. When I work, I don't think that I am working for 60 days, so I should be given this much money. That is not my thinking, it is the thinking of some people, they work very professionally, that I am coming for this many days, so you should give me this much money, whether the film works or not, it does not matter),” the actor said.