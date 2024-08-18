Aamir Khan to lead Lokesh Kanagaraj's next pan-India project: Report

Aamir Khan is reportedly in discussion with acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next. As per the latest report by Aakashavaani, the Bollywood superstar is eager to collaborate with the director for a pan-India project. Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in theatres in 2022. (Also read: Lokesh Kanagaraj trolled for praising Shankar's Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2: ‘Don't joke…’) Aamir Khan to lead Lokesh Kanagaraj's next, as per reports.

Aamir in Lokesh Kanagaraj's next?

This report was shared by Telugu portal Aakashavaani on their official X account on Sunday. The caption read, “BIG BREAKING - A Mindblowing Combo!! #AamirKhan, #LokeshKanagaraj and #MythriMovies are teaming up for a PAN India film soon. According to our very reliable sources, the project is CONFIRMED.”

Further details added that Aamir, Lokesh and Mythri Movies are “said to be in advance discussions to team up for a PAN India film very soon. If everything goes well, we may get an official announcement soon.”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the report, a fan commented: “AAMIR COME BACK. Atlee x SRK , Vanga x Ranbir, now Lokesh x Aamir!” A fan said, “Comeback loading!” A comment read, “This is a good move. Lokesh taking the Atlee route.”

Lokesh's last directorial feature was Leo, starring Vijay which released in 2023. The film marked the third instalment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe and was a blockbuster at the box office. Lokesh has also directed Maanagaram, Kaithi and Vikram. He is currently shooting his upcoming film Coolie.

Meanwhile, Aamir recently produced ex-wife Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. The film, which revolved around gender equality, was screened at the Supreme Court of India on August 9. Aamir was in attendance at the screening, and Kiran shared pictures from the special evening on her Instagram.

Fans will see Aamir next in Sitaare Zameen Par, which will centre around Down Syndrome.