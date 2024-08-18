 Aamir Khan to lead Lokesh Kanagaraj's next pan-India project: Report | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Aug 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aamir Khan to lead Lokesh Kanagaraj's next pan-India project: Report

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Santanu Das
Aug 18, 2024 07:35 PM IST

Aamir Khan is said to be in talks to lead Lokesh Kanagaraj's next project. Check out more details about it below.

Aamir Khan is reportedly in discussion with acclaimed director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next. As per the latest report by Aakashavaani, the Bollywood superstar is eager to collaborate with the director for a pan-India project. Aamir was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, which released in theatres in 2022. (Also read: Lokesh Kanagaraj trolled for praising Shankar's Kamal Haasan-starrer Indian 2: ‘Don't joke…’)

Aamir Khan to lead Lokesh Kanagaraj's next, as per reports.
Aamir Khan to lead Lokesh Kanagaraj's next, as per reports.

Aamir in Lokesh Kanagaraj's next?

This report was shared by Telugu portal Aakashavaani on their official X account on Sunday. The caption read, “BIG BREAKING - A Mindblowing Combo!! #AamirKhan, #LokeshKanagaraj and #MythriMovies are teaming up for a PAN India film soon. According to our very reliable sources, the project is CONFIRMED.”

Further details added that Aamir, Lokesh and Mythri Movies are “said to be in advance discussions to team up for a PAN India film very soon. If everything goes well, we may get an official announcement soon.”

Fan reactions

Reacting to the report, a fan commented: “AAMIR COME BACK. Atlee x SRK , Vanga x Ranbir, now Lokesh x Aamir!” A fan said, “Comeback loading!” A comment read, “This is a good move. Lokesh taking the Atlee route.”

Lokesh's last directorial feature was Leo, starring Vijay which released in 2023. The film marked the third instalment in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe and was a blockbuster at the box office. Lokesh has also directed Maanagaram, Kaithi and Vikram. He is currently shooting his upcoming film Coolie.

Meanwhile, Aamir recently produced ex-wife Kiran Rao's Laapataa Ladies. The film, which revolved around gender equality, was screened at the Supreme Court of India on August 9. Aamir was in attendance at the screening, and Kiran shared pictures from the special evening on her Instagram.

Fans will see Aamir next in Sitaare Zameen Par, which will centre around Down Syndrome.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aamir Khan to lead Lokesh Kanagaraj's next pan-India project: Report
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, August 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On