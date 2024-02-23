Aamir Khan visits late Dangal co-star Suhani Bhatnagar's home in Faridabad, meets her parents

Actor Aamir Khan paid a final tribute to his late co-star Suhani Bhatnagar at her family home in Faridabad recently. A picture from his visit has surfaced on social media. (Also read: Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who played young Babita Phogat, dies at 19: Aamir Khan Productions confirms) Aamir Khan visited Suhani Bhatnagar's home in Faridabad.

The photo shows him with Suhani's parents and other members of the family, standing next to her framed picture. Suhani played Aamir's daughter in their hit movie Dangal. While Aamir played Mahavir Singh Phogat, Suhani played a younger version of wrestler Babita Phogat.

Suhani was undergoing treatment for Dermatomyositis, a rare inflammatory disease, at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi. The symptoms started developing two months ago with swelling in the left hand, her mother said.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday as she struggled to come to terms with her daughter's loss, Suhani's mother Pooja Bhatnagar opened up on how Aamir bonded with the family and even invited them to Ira Khan's wedding.

"Aamir Sir always remained in touch with her. He is a nice person. We didn't inform him about her disease as we were already very disturbed. We kept it to ourselves and didn't tell anyone. If we had even sent him a text message, he would have immediately responded and called us personally. He bonded with Suhani from the time he came to know her. We even received a proper invitation to his daughter's marriage recently. He even called us up to say that we had to go," the mother of departed actor told ANI.

Revealing why they couldn't make it to Ira's wedding, Pooja said, "Suhani was recovering from a fracture at the time and couldn't travel."

After receiving word of Suhani's untimely demise on Saturday, Aamir Khan Productions penned a heartfelt note on their X handle.

"We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace," the note read.