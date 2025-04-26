Aamir Khan was against marriage counseling during split from ex-wife Reena Dutta: ‘Nahi bolna kisi strange insaan ko’

Actor Aamir Khan opened up about the time he split from Reena Dutta, when he was not sure of the idea of seeking any sort of marriage counseling. In an interview with Pinkvilla, Aamir said that he was hesitant to talk to a stranger about his personal life. (Also read: ‘Main Devdas tha’: Aamir Khan reveals he was in depression after divorce with Reena Dutta, became alcoholic) Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta tied the knot in 1986 and got divorced in 2002.

What Aaamir said

During the interaction, Aamir said, "Main jab pehli dafa... therapy toh nahi thi woh. I think it was more like counseling. Jab Reena aur main alag ho rahe the toh uss waqt hum log kareeban dedh saal ek marriage counselor ke paas gaye the. Toh woh mera pehla experience tha therapy, counseling ko le kar (My first time… I wouldn’t call it therapy… When Reena and I were separating, we went to a marriage counselor for about a year and a half. So that was my first experience of therapy and counseling)."

‘Main kisi ajnabee ko kaise…’

He went on to add, "Aur mujhe yaad hai ki main uske sakht khilaaf tha. Maine Reena ko bola, ‘Mujhe nahi bolna kisi strange insaan ko ki mere kya jazbaat hain ya mera aapka rishta kya raha hai. Main kisi ajnabee ko kaise apne dil ki baat uske saamne kaise rakhun (And I remember that I was strongly against it. I told Reena, ‘I don't want to tell any strange person what my feelings are or what our relationship has been. How can I tell my feelings to a stranger’)?”

Aamir added that it was Reena who convinced him otherwise. The experience after that completely changed his mind on the matter.

Aamir and Reena Dutta married in 1986. They have two children, Junaid Khan and Ira Khan. Aamir and Reena divorced in 2002. He later married Kiran Rao in 2005 but parted ways in 2021, after 15 years of marriage. They have a son-Azad, through surrogacy. Aamir introduced his new girlfriend Gauri Spratt at his pre-birthday bash. The two interacted with the media present and informed that they had been dating for 18 months at that point.