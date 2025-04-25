Andaz Apna Apna producer's kids on Aamir Khan confirming sequel: ‘Will never sell rights to him or Rajkumar Santoshi’

Actor Aamir Khan left audiences excited when he revealed, on his birthday, that a sequel to Andaz Apna Apna with Salman Khan is in the making. However, in a recent interview with Lehren Retro, the children of the late producer Vinay Kumar Sinha (producer of the original film)'s kids. Priti Sinha, Amod Sinha and Namrata Sinha revealed that Rajkumar Santoshi has been talking about writing the script for a long time, but it still hasn’t been made. They further denied giving any rights to Aamir or the filmmaker. (Also Read: Restoring, re-releasing 'Andaz Apna Apna' has been an emotional journey: producer Vinay Sinha's family) Andaz Apna Apna producer's kids talks about Rajkumar Santoshi delaying the script of the sequel.

Producer's kids opens up on Andaz Apna Apna sequel

When asked whether Rajkumar Santoshi or Aamir Khan had any stakes in the film, Vinay Kumar Sinha’s children denied it and called their father the sole producer of the film. They further said, “Aamir was never a producer (of the film), he was just an actor. We will never sell the rights to him or Rajkumar Santoshi. Yes, Aamir said that Rajkumar Santoshi is writing Andaz Apna Apna 2, and we are very excited about it. But I do want to tell you that in our father’s lifetime, for the longest time, Raj ji and Dad kept meeting and talking about a sequel. A contract was also about to happen. It went on for a long time that it was being written. Raj ji kept saying he was writing the sequel, but it never happened. Now, only he can answer why it didn’t happen in my dad’s lifetime. This was all set – that the sequel would be made, we’d produce it, and Rajkumar Santoshi would direct it.”

When asked whether they would have Rajkumar Santoshi as the director of the sequel, Priti, the late producer’s daughter, said, “We are not sure. We haven’t decided yet. Everyone can say they are writing the film. But if the producers don’t announce the film, then it’s only talk.” They further hoped that if Aamir and Rajkumar are planning a sequel, then they would be the producers, since the filmmaker had promised the late producer that he would continue the project with his children in future.

The producer’s children revealed that Salman Khan advised them to re-release Andaz Apna Apna while he was shooting for Ready. They also mentioned how Paresh Rawal suggested they promote the re-release on social media. While Aamir and Salman supported them in the promotions, they revealed that Rajkumar Santoshi has been busy with Lahore 1947 and thus didn’t participate in the promotional aspect.

When Aamir revealed Andaz Apna Apna sequel is in the making

For the unversed, Aamir confirmed that an Andaz Apna Apna sequel is in the works and told the media, “We would all want Andaz Apna Apna 2. We have told Raj ji (director Rajkumar Santoshi) to work on the script. As soon as his script is ready, Salman and I would definitely want to work on it. I think the audience would want to watch Andaz Apna Apna 2… Raj ji is working on the script.”

Andaz Apna Apna re-release

The comedy film featuring Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal (in a dual role), and Shakti Kapoor follows the story of two gold diggers who attempt to woo an heiress to gain access to her father’s wealth. They soon realise that the heiress has swapped her identity with that of her secretary. By that point, one of them is genuinely in love with the heiress, and the other gold digger has fallen for the secretary. The film gained cult status over the years and has now re-released in theatres today (25 April).