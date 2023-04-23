Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aaradhya Bachchan clings to mum Aishwarya Rai's arm, says hello to paparazzi at airport. Watch

Aaradhya Bachchan clings to mum Aishwarya Rai's arm, says hello to paparazzi at airport. Watch

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 23, 2023 12:53 PM IST

Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Sunday morning. Aishwarya seemed to be headed for Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions.

Aishwarya Rai is on her way to Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotions in Hyderabad. On Sunday, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan by her side. (Also read: Aaradhya Bachchan case: Delhi High Court to hear matter against YouTube tabloids for alleged fake news about her)

Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya seen together at the airport.
Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya seen together at the airport.

Aishwarya was seen in an all-black outfit that she often chooses for her air travel days. She carried a maroon bag and wore sunglasses on her head. Aaradhya was seen in a pink sweater and blue jeans. She wore a pink hairband too on her staple loose-hair-with-bangs style.

As they made their way inside the airport, Aishwarya greeted the paparazzi. Aaradhya also said ‘hello’ with a smile. As they reached the security check point, Aaradhya turned back and waved to the paparazzi. She held her mother's arm throughout.

The team of Ponniyin Selvan 2 is in Hyderabad on Sunday. Actor Trisha Krishnan shared a post from the city as she landed at the airport. With her were co-stars Jayam Ravi and Karthi. The post was originally shared by Jayam. On Saturday, the team was in Bengaluru.

The two-part Ponniyin Selvan chronicles the story of the early days of Arulmozhivarman (Jayam Ravi), one of the most powerful kings in the south, who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I.

Ponniyin Selvan I was praised for its aesthetic value and layered characters and was reported as the highest-grossing Tamil film of 2022. It also stars Vikram, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Sobhita Dhulipala.

Trisha said at a recent press con, “Part one was an introduction of every character. Part two is when the story actually begins. If you think the women were very powerful and empowered in part one, it will be a notch above in part two.” She plays Kundavai in the movie while Aishwarya plays Nandini.

Ponniyin Selvan II will be released worldwide in Tamil along with the dubbed versions in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu and Malayalam.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
aishwarya rai
aishwarya rai
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 23, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out