 Aaradhya Bachchan is wiser, more intelligent than I was at her age: Navya Naveli Nanda praises cousin | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Aaradhya Bachchan is wiser, more intelligent than I was at her age: Navya Naveli Nanda praises cousin

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Apr 18, 2024 12:09 PM IST

Navya Naveli Nanda opened up about her cousin Aaradhya Bachchan’s admirable traits, how she inspires her and more.

Navya Naveli Nanda was recently promoting her vodcast, What The Hell Navya, when she spoke about her cousin Aaradhya Bachchan – actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s daughter. Talking to Etimes, Navya spoke of how Aaradhya is ‘wise and intelligent’. (Also Read: Navya Naveli Nanda says she became entrepreneur at 21 due to her 'privileged background': I have more than I deserve...)

Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan share a close bond. (File Photo)
Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan share a close bond. (File Photo)

‘I’m inspired by her’

When Navya was asked what advice she has for her cousin Aaradhya, she candidly stated that the latter belongs to a ‘strong generation of women’ who are much more informed than she was at her age.

She said, “She’s far wiser than I was at her age. That’s a trend in general. Young kids today are so well informed, they’re far ahead of us. I was not as informed, wise or intelligent at her age. We have a strong generation of young women who want to change the world in so many ways, that’s an admirable trait I see in her as well. So more than me giving her advice or inspiration, I think I take a lot from her. I see so much she’s going do with her life. I can’t wait for that.”

Navya also revealed the advice she received from her mom, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, that she would also share with others. She said, “They’ve taught me to stand for what I believe in and to use my voice for the right reasons,” she said.

Taylor Swift is everywhere you look right now. Wonder what's the big deal about her? Read our special story, a primer on everything Swift

About What The Hell Navya

Navya recently hosted the second season of her vodcast, What The Hell Navya, which saw her mom and grandmom, Shweta and Jaya as her guests in every episode, with her brother, Agastya, featuring as a special guest in one episode. The trio shared their opinion on everything from love and career to friendship and more pertaining to the generations they belong to. A third season is yet to be announced.

Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Amar Singh Chamkila Review, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aaradhya Bachchan is wiser, more intelligent than I was at her age: Navya Naveli Nanda praises cousin
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On