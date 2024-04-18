Aaradhya Bachchan is wiser, more intelligent than I was at her age: Navya Naveli Nanda praises cousin

Navya Naveli Nanda was recently promoting her vodcast, What The Hell Navya, when she spoke about her cousin Aaradhya Bachchan – actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai’s daughter. Talking to Etimes, Navya spoke of how Aaradhya is ‘wise and intelligent’. (Also Read: Navya Naveli Nanda says she became entrepreneur at 21 due to her 'privileged background': I have more than I deserve...) Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan share a close bond. (File Photo)

‘I’m inspired by her’

When Navya was asked what advice she has for her cousin Aaradhya, she candidly stated that the latter belongs to a ‘strong generation of women’ who are much more informed than she was at her age.

She said, “She’s far wiser than I was at her age. That’s a trend in general. Young kids today are so well informed, they’re far ahead of us. I was not as informed, wise or intelligent at her age. We have a strong generation of young women who want to change the world in so many ways, that’s an admirable trait I see in her as well. So more than me giving her advice or inspiration, I think I take a lot from her. I see so much she’s going do with her life. I can’t wait for that.”

Navya also revealed the advice she received from her mom, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, that she would also share with others. She said, “They’ve taught me to stand for what I believe in and to use my voice for the right reasons,” she said.

About What The Hell Navya

Navya recently hosted the second season of her vodcast, What The Hell Navya, which saw her mom and grandmom, Shweta and Jaya as her guests in every episode, with her brother, Agastya, featuring as a special guest in one episode. The trio shared their opinion on everything from love and career to friendship and more pertaining to the generations they belong to. A third season is yet to be announced.