Aarya Babbar: OTTs have taken off the salability factor from projects

Like most actors, Aarya Babbar is also making the most of the digital wave in the entertainment industry and has not one but four web series coming up.

“It is every creative person’s medium, actors, directors and writers. The most important thing is whether you are talented and whether your talent can be seen or not… that the OTTs are fulfilling. Over here the salability of an actor or the salability of a director or a writer , the whole salability factor has been taken off,” shares Babbar.

The actor, who is currently shooting for the series Kudrat, further adds how that is a major problem when it comes to theatrical projects.

“It is about kaisa ban raha hai project, Bollywood mein bahut chalta hain yeh. Here what matter is what the content is. I think this is a fantastic period for anyone who is in performing arts. That we are not bound or dependent on whether our producer will get back his money. That pressure is not there so that makes it better for all of us. We just have to do our best,” he says.

Having been around for 19 years, Babbar has been a part of Hindi films such as Ab Ke Baras (2002), Guru (2007), Tees Maar Khan (2010) and Matru Ki Bijlee Ka Mandola (2013).

So does he feel that he remains under utilized in Hindi films, the 39-year-old says, “I do agree with it. I think now with OTT things could change and should change. But the Punjabi film industry has always been very kind to me. I have made a name there and my films here have become super duper hit and I became the so called perceptive star.”

Babbar, who is the son of veteran actor Raj Babbar, adds, “The love and adoration which I thought I would get in Mumbai, I ended up getting in Punjab. And for that I am always indebted to the industry. That is why my connect with Punjabi is more emotional.”

But he has no regret about how things panned out in Hindi films. “Actors like Akshay Kummar and Irrfan sir could have not opportunities in their ‘20s. They struggled and got opportunities late in life. They didn’t give up, on themselves, their talent. That is what my path is too,” he concludes.