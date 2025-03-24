Menu Explore
Abhay Deol says Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol found him ‘annoying’ during childhood, kept their distance

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Ritika Kumar
Mar 24, 2025 06:37 PM IST

Abhay Deol shares childhood memories of being the youngest among the Deol brothers, Sunny and Bobby, growing in a famous family and bullying. 

Bollywood heartthrob Abhay Deol may be charming the pants of people across generations but that wasn't the case when he was young. At least his cousins, Sunny and Bobby Deol didn't think so. Rather, the Deol brothers found the youngest one "annoying".

Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Abhay Deol attend Karan Deol's pre-wedding festivity. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)
Bobby Deol, Sunny Deol and Abhay Deol attend Karan Deol's pre-wedding festivity. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)(Varinder Chawla)

On The Suvir Saran Show, the Dev D actor who recently turned 49, reminisced about his childhood. He discussed living with Sunny and Bobby in a big joint family and how their parents tried to keep them away from the limelight.

Sunny and Bobby kept their distance

Abhay recalled how he was the youngest of the seven kids in the family and was pampered. “I was the youngest. So they babied me but they didn’t want me around because I was annoying. They were much closer to each other than I am because I grew up not really around them much, but they were around each other a lot. My sisters are still very close to Sunny and Bobby,” he said.

Talking about their relationship the actor added, “Of course, now we are adults so relationships change over time, but while growing up we didn't mingle much.”

Our family tried their best to give us a normal upbringing

"They tried to keep us away from the glamour and the limelight. They tried to give us a normal upbringing that they could possibly give. I grew up in a joint family with Sunny and Bobby Deol. Our parents tried to keep us away from the industry because they thought that ‘one day you might join the industry or not, but right now you are kids so we want you to have a normal childhood'," the actor said.

Abhay Deol on bullying in school

Abhay also discussed about being bullied in school due to his famous family background. "School was a mix bag. Some were glamour-struck and gave you attention while others would judge you for being famous and resented you as well."

Known for his unconventional choices, Abhay has starred in several notable films, including Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Dev D, Shanghai and Raanjhanaa to name a few. The actor was last seen in web series Trial By Fire.

