Abhinav Shukla evicted from Bigg Boss 14, Anita Hassanandani welcomes baby boy
Here are top entertainment news stories:
Anita Hassanandani, husband Rohit Reddy blessed with a baby boy
TV actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday. Rohit took to Instagram Stories to share the news. Sharing a picture of the couple, Rohit wrote "Oh boy". Journalist Mushtaq Sheikh too shared the news.
Kangana Ranaut wants to know how many national awards Meryl Streep has won, sees a parallel with Marlon Brando
As Twitter exploded at Kangana Ranaut comparing herself to Meryl Streep, the Queen actor now wants to know how many national or Padma awards the Hollywood legend has won.
Karishma Dev Dube's short film Bittu makes it to top 10 list for Oscars
Indian filmmaker Karishma Dev Dube's Bittu has been shortlisted in the top 10 list in the Short Film in Live Action category for the 93rd Academy Awards. The film has been presented by Tahira Kashyap, Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga under their Indian Women Rising initiative.
Priyanka Chopra once hid her boyfriend in her closet, aunt complained to her mother
Actor Priyanka Chopra has talked about the time she lived in the US as a teenager, and fell for a boy. Her aunt once caught the two at home and complained about it to her mother.
Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi, Shefali Bagga call Abhinav Shukla's eviction 'unfair'
Even as Abhinav Shukla was sent out of Bigg Boss 14 house in mid-week eviction. former contestants of the show Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Bagga praised him for a graceful journey on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.
Irrfan's son Babil shares glimpse inside mom Sutapa's serene farmhouse. See pics
Richa shares 'sociopath' checklist, Twitter thinks it's response to Kangana
- Actor Richa Chadha has shared a checklist for identifying sociopaths. She had previously shared a checklist about narcissistic personality disorder. Her tweets were seen by many as a response to Kangana Ranaut's recent claims.
Saif Ali Khan's sister Saba wishes his ex-wife Amrita Singh on her birthday
Destiny wasn't on Rajiv Kapoor's side, he was lonely, but not bitter: Raza Murad
- Raza Murad has said that the late Rajiv Kapoor was lonely, but never bitter. Raza, speaking to reporters, said that destiny was never on Rajiv's side.
Swara in splits after fan says Kangana is undoubtedly the best actor on Mars
- After Taapsee Pannu and Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker has reacted to Kangana Ranaut's claims about being the most capable actor in the world.
Manoj Bajpayee goes underground
Rajiv Kapoor funeral: Ranbir, Randhir lead last rites; Shah Rukh, Alia join in
- Members of the Kapoor family gathered on Tuesday for the last rites of Rajiv Kapoor, who died of a cardiac arrest at the age of 58. Kareena, Karisma, Randhir Kapoor, along with brothers Armaan and Aadar Jain were spotted.
Triggered by fake horse video, Kangana claims she's better at stunts than Cruise
- Actor Kangana Ranaut, hours after comparing herself to Meryl Streep, has claimed that she is a better stunt performer than Tom Cruise.
Priyanka recalls director telling her 'panties should be seen' in seductive song
- Actor Priyanka Chopra, in her memoir Unfinished, has recalled an incident that forced her to quit a film, when the director demeaned her during the shoot for a seductive song sequence.
Ira Khan talks about her depression, how she coped with it at cousin's wedding
Alia Bhatt returns to Mumbai after death of boyfriend Ranbir's uncle, Rajiv
- Actor Alia Bhatt was spotted returning to Mumbai, a few hours after her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor's uncle, Rajiv Kapoor, died of a cardiac arrest.
