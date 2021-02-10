Abhinav Shukla evicted from Bigg Boss 14, Anita Hassanandani welcomes baby boy

Here are top entertainment news stories:

Anita Hassanandani, husband Rohit Reddy blessed with a baby boy

TV actor Anita Hassanandani and her husband Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy on Tuesday. Rohit took to Instagram Stories to share the news. Sharing a picture of the couple, Rohit wrote "Oh boy". Journalist Mushtaq Sheikh too shared the news.

Kangana Ranaut wants to know how many national awards Meryl Streep has won, sees a parallel with Marlon Brando

As Twitter exploded at Kangana Ranaut comparing herself to Meryl Streep, the Queen actor now wants to know how many national or Padma awards the Hollywood legend has won.

Karishma Dev Dube's short film Bittu makes it to top 10 list for Oscars

Indian filmmaker Karishma Dev Dube's Bittu has been shortlisted in the top 10 list in the Short Film in Live Action category for the 93rd Academy Awards. The film has been presented by Tahira Kashyap, Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga under their Indian Women Rising initiative.

Priyanka Chopra once hid her boyfriend in her closet, aunt complained to her mother

Actor Priyanka Chopra has talked about the time she lived in the US as a teenager, and fell for a boy. Her aunt once caught the two at home and complained about it to her mother.

Bigg Boss 14: Kamya Panjabi, Shefali Bagga call Abhinav Shukla's eviction 'unfair'

Even as Abhinav Shukla was sent out of Bigg Boss 14 house in mid-week eviction. former contestants of the show Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Bagga praised him for a graceful journey on the reality show hosted by Salman Khan.

