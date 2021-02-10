Karishma Dev Dube's short film Bittu makes it to top 10 list for Oscars
Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has penned a heartfelt note as short film Bittu made it to the top 10 list in the Short Film in Live Action category for the Oscars. Bittu has been made by aspiring Indian filmmaker Karishma Dev Dube and follows the journey of a fierce little girl who refuses to be forgotten.
Sharing the news from the Oscars' Twitter handle on Instagram, Tahira wrote, "#bittu is in the top 10 for the 93rd Academy Awards! Can’t keep calm as this is our first project under @indianwomenrising. This one is so special @k.devdube may you shine. congratulations @shredevdube @maryelista you all are rockstars. @ektarkapoor @guneetmonga @ruchikaakapoor we so have our heart in the right place! Can’t wait to hug you. Pls continue supporting this short film with a big heart."
Following the journey of a little girl and her heartwarming bond of friendship with a fellow classmate from the village, Bittu is set against the backdrop of a tragic incident. The project has Dube as the director, Shreya Dev Dube as the cinematographer and Mary Evangelista as the producer.
Dube is a proud recipient of the prestigious 47th Student Academy Award. Tahira, along with Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga have joined hands to form a cinema collective - Indian Women Rising which presented the film.
Bittu received an overwhelming response at more than 18 film festivals and recorded multiple wins. Having screened at the BFI London Film Festival, Telluride, Palm Springs Shortfest, HollyShorts (where Karishma won the best director award) Bittu also came to India with Dharamshala International Film Festival.
Earlier, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sonali Bendre amongst others had given a shout out to the film on social media.
