A still from Bittu.
Karishma Dev Dube's short film Bittu makes it to top 10 list for Oscars

Indian filmmaker Karishma Dev Dube's Bittu has been shortlisted in the top 10 list in the Short Film in Live Action category for the 93rd Academy Awards. The film has been presented by Tahira Kashyap, Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga under their Indian Women Rising initiative.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 09:17 AM IST

Writer-filmmaker Tahira Kashyap has penned a heartfelt note as short film Bittu made it to the top 10 list in the Short Film in Live Action category for the Oscars. Bittu has been made by aspiring Indian filmmaker Karishma Dev Dube and follows the journey of a fierce little girl who refuses to be forgotten.

Sharing the news from the Oscars' Twitter handle on Instagram, Tahira wrote, "#bittu is in the top 10 for the 93rd Academy Awards! Can’t keep calm as this is our first project under @indianwomenrising. This one is so special @k.devdube may you shine. congratulations @shredevdube @maryelista you all are rockstars. @ektarkapoor @guneetmonga @ruchikaakapoor we so have our heart in the right place! Can’t wait to hug you. Pls continue supporting this short film with a big heart."


Following the journey of a little girl and her heartwarming bond of friendship with a fellow classmate from the village, Bittu is set against the backdrop of a tragic incident. The project has Dube as the director, Shreya Dev Dube as the cinematographer and Mary Evangelista as the producer.

Dube is a proud recipient of the prestigious 47th Student Academy Award. Tahira, along with Ekta Kapoor and Guneet Monga have joined hands to form a cinema collective - Indian Women Rising which presented the film.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra once hid her boyfriend in her closet, aunt complained to her mother

Bittu received an overwhelming response at more than 18 film festivals and recorded multiple wins. Having screened at the BFI London Film Festival, Telluride, Palm Springs Shortfest, HollyShorts (where Karishma won the best director award) Bittu also came to India with Dharamshala International Film Festival.

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra, Madhuri Dixit, Ayushmann Khurrana, Dia Mirza, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Sonali Bendre amongst others had given a shout out to the film on social media.

Anita Hassanandani and Rohit Reddy welcomed a baby boy.
Abhinav Shukla says his goodbyes before leaving the Bigg Boss 14 house.(Colors)
A still from Bittu.
Karishma Dev Dube's short film Bittu makes it to top 10 list for Oscars

Priyanka Chopra spent a few years as a teenager in the US.
Actor Rajiv Kapoor died at the age of 58.
Swara Bhasker and Kangana Ranaut are often at loggerheads.
Manoj Bajpayee has back-to-back shootings lined up this year (Hindustan Times)
Rajiv Kapoor died at the age of 58 on Tuesday.
Kangana Ranaut has claimed that she is a better stunt performer than Tom Cruise.
Priyanka Chopra has talked about a weird experience she had with a director on film sets.
Ira Khan recently attended her cousin Zayn Marie's wedding in Alibaug. She has opened up her real mental state during the time.
Alia Bhatt had been vacationing in the Maldives.
Rajiv Kapoor's last film would have been Toolsidas Junior with Ashutosh Gowariker and Sanjay Dutt.
In Ram Teri Ganga Maili, Rajiv Kapoor appeared opposite Mandakini.
Richa Chadha and Kangana Ranaut worked together on Panga.
Ranbir Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan congregated with the rest of the family after the death of Rajiv Kapoor.
Rajiv Kapoor in a still from Ram Teri Ganga Maili.
