Abhishek Bachchan can't stop blushing as he opens up about having second baby with Aishwarya Rai: ‘Agli peedhi…'

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have been grabbing headlines due to the rumours of their divorce. However, their photos together from an event surfaced on internet recently, giving their fans a sigh of relief. Now, the I Want To Talk actor has opened up on having a second child after Aaradhya with Aishwarya Rai. Abhishek Bachchan opens up on having second baby with Aishwarya Rai.

Abhishek Bachchan recently appeared as a guest on Riteish Deshmukh’s chat show, Case Toh Banta Hai, where he was teased about having a second baby with Aishwarya Rai. Riteish asked Abhishek, "Amitabh ji, Aishwarya, Aaradhya, aur aap (and you) Abhishek. Yeh saare ‘A’ letter se shuru hote hain (All your names begins with A). Toh Jaya aunty aur Shweta ne aisa kya kar liya (then what wrong have Jaya Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan done?" This left Abhishek in splits, who responded in Hindi, "This, you'll have to ask them. But I think this has become a tradition in our house. Abhishek, Aaradhya…"

Abhishek Bachchan on having second baby

Riteish then interrupted him and said, "Aaradhya ke baad (After Aaradhya?)" Abhishek replied, “Nahi abhi agli peedhi jo aayegi tab dekhenge na (Now we'll see after the next generation comes)." Riteish then teased him, "Who will wait that much? Like Riteish, Riaan, Rahyl (his two sons), Abhishek, Aaradhya…" This left Abhishek blushing hard, who then responded, "Umar ka lihaaz kiya karo, Riteish. Main tumse bada hoon (Respect your elders Riteish, I am elder to you)." Riteish then ended the conversation by touching his feet.

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai became parents to daughter Aaradhya Bachchan in 2011. The couple recently sparked divorce rumours when they arrived at Anant Ambani's wedding separately. Abhishek's absence from Aishwarya Rai's recent birthday post for Aaradhya fueled the rumours. However, it later came to light that the actor was very much present for her daughter's special day. Recently, they were also seen attending a wedding together and their photos surfaced widely on internet.

Abhishek Bachchan upcoming movies

Abhishek Bachchan was last seen in the movie I Want To Talk. The film failed to make a mark at the box office, even though it opened to positive reviews. He will next be seen in Housefull 5, which also stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Sonam Bajwa, Fardeen Khan, Nargis Fakhri and others in key roles. He also has Shah Rukh Khan-starrer King, in the pipeline wherein he will be playing the role of villain. Abhishek will also star in Remo D'Souza's dance film Be Happy, which will release directly on Prime Video India.