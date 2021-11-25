Abhishek Bachchan doesn't want dad Amitabh Bachchan's 'hopes to come crashing down' with Bob Biswas: 'I’m panicking now'

Actor Abhishek Bachchan has said that he doesn't want the hopes of his father, actor Amitabh Bachchan, 'to come crashing down' with Bob Biswas. In a new interview, Abhishek reacted to Amitabh's recent post on Instagram praising him. Abhishek revealed that he has been experiencing mixed emotions – he is overwhelmed but also panicking.

Recently, Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram and shared the trailer of Bob Biswas. He had captioned it, "I am proud to say you are my Son! "BYCMJBBN" Repost @redchilliesent #BobBiswas says Nomoshkar! But this might be the first and last time you hear it. Trailer out now. Premieres 3rd Dec on #Zee5." Reacting to the post, Abhishek Bachchan commented, "Hurricane season!"

In a chat with Mid-Day, Abhishek said, “I was bowled over and overwhelmed, and I continue to be. I’m his son and his biggest fan. To get your idol to recognise your work, to see your work is a huge compliment in itself. Let alone if you do good work and he thinks you’ve done good work."

He added, "The fact that he saw the trailer and felt the need to write something about it, is humbling. I’m panicking now because I want the film to be even better because he’s got certain hopes now, and you don’t want his hopes to come crashing down.”

The upcoming film revolves around the contract killer Bob Biswas originally featured in Vidya Balan-starrer Kahaani. The role was then essayed by actor Saswata Chatterjee. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh and written by Sujoy Ghosh, Bob Biswas is produced by Gauri Khan, Sujoy Ghosh and Gaurav Verma. The film is set to premiere on December 3 on Zee5.

Apart from Bob Biswas, Abhishek will also be seen in other projects like Dasvi and Breathe season 3. He was last seen in The Big Bull alongside Ileana D'Cruz and Nikita Dutta.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan also has several movies in the pipeline, including Brahmastra, Mayday and the Hindi adaptation of The Intern.