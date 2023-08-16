Abhishek Bachchan jokes John Abraham was ‘born to be a mechanic’

Actors Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham have worked together in Dhoom and Dostana and have been best of friends since then. Now, in a new interview, Abhishek tried to troll his friend and revealed his true calling in life, all in good fun. He said if not for acting and movie, John would have made for a great mechanic. (Also read: John Abraham says critics told him they wrote him off due to personal issues) Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham have been best mates since their Dhoom and Dostana days.

In a new Mashable India interview, when asked if he has ever been into bikes, pulling them apart and putting them back together, Abhishek invoked his friend's name instead. He said, “I have a friend called John Abraham. I think he was born to be a mechanic. Lekin woh galti se supermodel aur superactor ban gaya (he became a model, actor by mistake). John's first passion is disassembling his bikes, then assembling them. So I have learnt a lot of that from him.”

Last year, also to Mashable, Abhishek revealed that it was John who taught him how to ride a bike for Dhoom. "I didn't know how to ride a bike. I'd ridden a bike in a film right before that but they put me on a trolley and take it. My mother and my father never allowed me to ride because they were scared. During the shooting, John taught me how to ride. John used to ride with me and teach me. He was unbelievable. He used to live in Bandra, he would ride all the way back to Juhu with me. He said 'baba, just remember. You have to be very responsible.' He is Parsi so he knew how to disassemble the bike and said 'this (chassis) is what you are riding on.' He was so safe and he taught me everything and I was so confident after that."

John is known for his huge collection of bikes and superbikes. In 2019, he shared a video on Instagram in which he showed off his multiple high-end bikes. He began with the black Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, which is priced at an approximate ₹19.5 lakh. He then moved on to introduce his “fantastic baby” Aprilia RSV4 that is in the shades of red, black and white. It is priced at around ₹20 lakh. He then showed the ‘new baby’ in his collection - the Yamaha R1 in blue. It is also in the same price range at around ₹19.5 lakh.

Moving ahead, he showed his red Ducati -V4 Panigale, which is said to cost around ₹15 lakh. This was followed by a white MV Agusta F3 800 that he calls “a beautiful piece of art”. It is priced at around ₹18 lakh. The most expensive of his huge collection was the black Yamaha VMax 1700 cc 60th anniversary special, which is worth ₹25 lakh. It stood out with an image of a road painted in yellow on the fuel tank.

Abhishek will soon be seen as a cricket coach in Ghoomer, that will be released on August 18. John's upcoming movies include action thriller Tehran and The Diplomat.

