John Abraham shows off his superbike collection, calls them his ‘babies’. Watch video

Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:47 IST

John Abraham, married to banker Priya Runchal, has now introduced his fans to his ‘babies’. The actor is passionate about sports bikes and considers them his babies. He has now shared a glimpse of his garage for the first time on Instagram, introducing his fans to each of his mean machines.

The actor, who is currently promoting his upcoming comedy film Pagalpanti, has shared a video on Instagram in which he can be showing off his multiple high-end bikes. He begins with the black Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R, which is priced at an approximate Rs 19.5 lakh. He then moves on to introduce his “fantastic baby” Aprilia RSV4 that is in the shades of red, black and white. It is priced at around Rs 20 lakh. He then shows the new baby in his collection - the Yamaha R1 in blue. It is also in the same price range at around Rs 19.5 lakh.

Moving ahead, he shows his red Ducati -V4 Panigale, which is said to cost around Rs 15 lakh. This is followed by a white MV Agusta F3 800 that he calls “a beautiful piece of art”. It is priced at around Rs 18 lakh.

The most expensive of his huge collection is the black Yamaha VMax 1700 cc 60th anniversary special, which is worth Rs 25 lakh. It stands out with an image of a road painted in yellow on the fuel tank.

John will now be seen in multi-starrer comedy Pagalpanti. Directed by Anees Bazmee, it also stars Anil Kapoor, Ileana D’Cruz, Arshad Warsi, Urvashi Rautela, Pulkit Samrat and Kriti Kharbanda. John is also prepping for a film on bike racing. To be directed by Rensil D’Silva, the film will be a high-octane bike racing film and will be shot at The Isle of Man.

“A story around motorcycles is very close to my heart. This is a story about human relationships. I decided to develop a film on riders and their love for motorcycles in-house two years ago. A lot of research and time has been spent on the subject since then. I’m happy to have Ajay Kapoor and Rensil on board for this project. I am especially excited that we will film the action sequences in the Isle of Man, the home of racing on real roads! ” John said in a press statement.

