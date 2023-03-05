Abhishek Bachchan recalls he learnt sarod from Amjad Ali Khan as a child, reveals why he didn’t continue the lessons

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai attended a concert celebrating the legacy of sarod maestro Amjad Ali Khan in Mumbai recently. On Saturday, Abhishek took to Instagram to share a video from the concert, in which the legendary sarod player's sons Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash as well as his grandsons Zohaan and Abeer performed together. In his Instagram post, Abhishek recalled that he used to learn sarod from Amjad Ali Khan as a child. Abhishek also spoke about why he had to discontinue his sarod lessons. Also read: Shalini Ajith, son Aadvik meet Abhishek Bachchan at a football match. Watch

Abhishek Bachchan shared a video of the sarod players' performance and their photo on stage during the concert and wrote, “An absolute joy and honour to witness the mastery, brilliance, culture and tradition of Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan sahab along with my brothers Amaan Ali Bangash and Ayaan Ali Bangash, but happiest to hear young Zohaan and Abeer play and continue the legacy of the family. Two more maestros on the way!”

Abhishek said that in his childhood, Amaan, Ayaan and him used to learn the sarod together under their 'guru' Amjad Ali Khan. He then spoke about the time he had to move to boarding school in Switzerland, and therefore 'didn't continue learning'.

The actor wrote, “In my childhood, Amaan, Ayaan and I used to learn the Sarod together under our Guru Amjad uncle. I didn't continue learning as I moved to boarding school, a slight sore point with him still. But, to witness Amaan and Ayaan grow to be such wonderful students and children to both their parents and see them make their parents proud is just so wonderful. And now to see Ayaan and Neema's sons join them and play together is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. 3 generations on stage together! The future of our music, Indian classical music, is in safe hands.”

Ayaan Ali Bangash commented on Abhishek's post, "Thank you for all your love as always." An Instagram user commented, "Thank you for sharing. It's a rare opportunity to watch three generations sharing the same stage. Bless you. And if you had a liking for that, you can still learn. Best wishes."

Ustaad Amjad Ali Khan had also shared photos from the concert on Instagram, in which he posed alongside his sons, and grandsons, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai. Both Abhishek and Aishwarya were decked in blue ethnic looks.

