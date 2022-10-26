Abhishek Bachchan stares at sister Shweta Bachchan as they celebrate Bhai Dooj, she says ‘what a guy’. See pics

Shweta Bachchan Nanda took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her Bhai Dooj celebration with Abhishek Bachchan. The two celebrated the special day at home, before Abhishek flew out of Mumbai. He was snapped at Mumbai airport with Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya on Wednesday. Also read: Aaradhya Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai arrive at airport with Abhishek

Sharing the pictures, Shweta wrote in the caption, “What A Guy, just sunshine and rainbows. Happy Bhai Dooj.” Abhishek opted for a blue kurta, while Shweta wore a yellow suit. In the first picture, Abhishek is seen making faces, while looking at his sister. The next one has them smiling at each other. The last one appeared to be a candid photo of the two.

Shweta and Abhishek Bachchan are the children of veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Recently, Shweta said that people comparing Abhishek with Amitabh was not fair. She came out in support of Abhishek, and said in her daughter Navya Naveli Nanda’s podcast that she finds it nasty when people attack him on social media.

She said, “It’s really upsetting for your family member, that really boils my blood. I don't really care about any of these, that's bothering you guys but this really upsets me. I don't like when they do it to him because, you know what, it's not fair…you don’t do that! Just…I don't wanna discuss it. That really bugs me maybe because he is my younger brother and I am all protective.”

“I don't feel it for Nana (Amitabh Bachchan)…because Nana is…but I feel it for Mamu (Abhishek Bachchan) because he is constantly compared to something which is incomparable,” she also added. Abhishek was last seen in Dasvi. He will be seen next in the new season of Breathe: Into the Shadows.

