AbRam has the cutest response as paparazzi tell him 'Shah Rukh sir ko salaam bolna'. Watch

Shah Rukh Khan's youngest son AbRam had the cutest response when a paparazzi spotted him in Mumbai on Sunday evening. Abram was seen getting inside his car when the paparazzi clicked pictures of him and called his name. AbRam smiled and waved back at them. (Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's son AbRam Khan smiles and waves to paparazzi after attending Sohail Khan’s son's birthday party) AbRam waved at the paparazzi and smiled at them.

Abram waves at paparazzi

Abram was seen getting inside the car when the paparazzi surrounded the area and clicked pictures of him. AbRam nodded in response and waved his hand when the paparazzi said bye to him. What's more? When a photographer said, “Shah Rukh sir ko salaam bolna (pass my greetings to Shah Rukh sir)!” Abram nodded with a smile, implying that he will.

More details

Earlier this year, AbRam was seen at the IPL final match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Sunrisers Hyderabad. He attended the match with his parents, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan, and siblings--Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan. After KKR won the match, AbRam gave Shah Rukh a tight hug. Suhana and Aryan also joined in for a group hug. The video was widely shared on social media and won the internet for the adorable interaction between Shah Rukh and his kids.

Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan welcomed their third child, AbRam, in 2013. AbRam is often seen along side Shah Rukh when he steps out of home. When the actor greets fans outside his home, from the balcony of Mannat, AbRam is seen beside him too.

Shah Rukh was last seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which released in theatres last year in December. The film also starred Vicky Kaushal, Taapsee Pannu and Boman Irani in pivotal roles. Shah Rukh has Tiger Vs Pathaan and Sujoy Ghosh's King in the pipeline.