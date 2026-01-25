‘Achievements ka koi gender nahi hota': Rani Mukerji and cricketer Deepti Sharma deliver powerful Republic Day message
Yash Raj Films released a video featuring Rani Mukerji and Deepti Sharma discussing gender perceptions in achievements.
Yash Raj Films released a compelling video featuring National Award–winning actor Rani Mukerji and Indian women’s cricket team all-rounder Deepti Sharma, questioning why achievements are still viewed through the lens of gender, on the eve of Republic Day.
Rani Mukerji, Deepti Sharma say achievement has no gender
In the video, Rani and Deepti point out that professions such as chefs or pilots are rarely labelled by gender, raising a simple yet striking question: why should achievements be any different? Adding to the impact, the video also highlights an all-women crew behind the camera, reinforcing its message beyond words.
The video ends with a powerful statement from both women: “Achievements ka koi gender nahi hota. This Republic Day, let go of labels.”
Earlier, in response to the Mardaani 3 trailer, India’s World Cup–winning women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur stressed the urgent need for accountability and justice in cases of crimes against women. Calling for swift and exemplary punishment, she also praised the Indian police force for its efforts in protecting women and girls. “Love our police force who are always there to protect us every day #Mardaani3 trailer is insane. Can’t wait to watch the film,” she wrote on her Instagram stories.
More about Mardaani 3
Since its release, the Mardaani 3 trailer has emerged as one of the most talked-about drops from the Hindi film industry. Rani Mukerji reprises her role as Shivani Shivaji Roy, the fearless cop racing against time to rescue 93 missing young girls.
The Mardaani franchise has consistently earned acclaim for tackling hard-hitting realities. While Mardaani (2014) exposed human trafficking and Mardaani 2 (2019) explored the mind of a serial rapist who challenged the justice system, Mardaani 3 continues the legacy by confronting yet another brutal social truth. The film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on January 30, 2026.
