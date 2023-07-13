Brijendra Kala: I pick only those roles that challenge me as a performer

Actor Brijendra Kala is enjoying the phase where his hands are full, and he is getting to play important roles. The Paan Singh Tomar (2012) actor recently wrapped the Lucknow-leg of Gulgule Baqawali which also stars Ila Arun, Arbaaz Khan and Rajesh Sharma. Brijendra Kala recently shot for a film in Lucknow and will be soon seen in OMG2 and Panch Kriti Five Elements.

“There is so much work that I let go of many projects and pick only those roles that challenge me as a performer. On OTT things are very different, those who are already working continue to get work but sadly for others it’s tough to make the cut. Makers prefer those who are in circulation! Thankfully, I’ve come to a position where I can refuse the father, chacha and taau characters. Instead, I am playing important roles which include grey and negative characters along with comedy. I am enjoying the phase,” says Kala.

The actor has multiple project lined-up. “Amit Rai’s film OMG-2 with Akshay Kumar has been announced where I play the role of a doctor. Then in Sannjoy Bhargv’s upcoming film Panch Kriti Five Elements I play a priest and out of five plots one story Khopdi is based on me. I have completed Sarvguna Sampan, Rumi Ki Sharafat, Murder Mubarak where I play a patient of dementia followed by Abhishek Dogra’s film Jeevan Bhima Yojna with Vijay Raj. Besides, I have done OTT series Roadside Opera and Signal.”

Next, he is starting to shoot for the series Do Patti which stars Kajol and Kriti Sanon.

The ’83 actor has a deep connection with the state both personally and workwise. “We belong to Pauri Garhwal (Uttarakhand) but I was brought up entirely in Mathura before shifting to Mumbai. In Lucknow, I have shot lot of projects including Jolly LLB2, Gulabo Sitabo, Kaagaz, Ram Prasad Ki Tehrvi and now this one. It’s always great to come back to the city,” he adds.

