Actor-filmmaker Dev Maneria confirms Ahilyabai biopic to be shot in UP next year; eyes Anushka Shetty for lead

A biopic on the legendary Ahilyabai Holkar is officially in the making and is slated to begin filming in mid-2026. Actor-filmmaker Dev Maneria confirmed the project about the queen of the Maratha Empire during a recent visit to Lucknow. Dev Maneria on his recent visit to Varanasi

Dev, who will next be seen in the feature film Bihu Attack, toured Lucknow, Prayagraj, and Varanasi, finalising locations across these three cities for the shoot.

“We are celebrating the 300th anniversary of the queen, and it's the right time to make a film about her. In the film, I will be playing her husband, Khanderao Holkar,” he says.

“During this trip, with actor Daisy Shah, I visited these destinations, and we plan to construct a set in Varanasi, which is apt for the main shoot. We will also film in Prayagraj and Lucknow. Since the story is set in Indore, we will shoot some portions and montages there as well,” added the actor, who was last seen in the 2024 OTT series Saajish: The Conspiracy.

The actor, who will also produce the film, stated that revealing the full cast is premature. “We are in an advanced stage of talks with Baahubali-fame actor Anushka Shetty, but we are yet to sign her,” he reveals..

They have already got the title Ahilyabai registered for the film, adds Dev.

He had visited Lucknow last year as well to meet Deputy Chief Ministers Brajesh Pathak and Keshav Maurya regarding the project.

“We are aware of the UP Film Bandhu policies and the subsidy facilities. Madhya Pradesh also provides subsidies and good facilities, but we find better vibes here location-wise, and that’s why we decided to shoot here. This time, too, we met the deputy chief minister during an award ceremony,” Dev explains.

Shifting focus to his immediate release, the actor is geared up for Bihu Attack, where he is paired opposite actor Daisy Shah.

“It’s a fictional story set against the rich backdrop of Assamese culture, patriotism, traditions, and the festival of Bihu. It’s my debut feature film, in which I play an army officer. The film will feature Rahul Dev, Arbaaz Khan, Hiten Tejwani, and Yukti Kapoor. We are trying to provide very rooted and clean entertainment,” he concludes.

The film will be shot in Kashmir and Assam.