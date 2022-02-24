Adah Sharma criticised for ‘who wore it better’ post featuring Bappi Lahiri: ‘This is so disrespectful’

Actor Adah Sharma took to Facebook to share a photo collage featuring herself and late composer-singer Bappi Lahiri. On the left was a picture of Bappi wearing his trademark gold jewellery and on the right was an image of Adah wearing multiple gold rings and chains. “Who wore it better?” her caption read.

The post got huge backlash online, with many finding it to be ‘in very bad taste’. “Don’t compare yourself with a legend just for 5 seconds of fame,” a Facebook user said. “This is so disrespectful,” another wrote. “Comparing for fun is different, but just after someone’s demise? Sorry, but I thought only your movies were trash, looks like you have an even trashier upbringing and person,” one comment read.

Bappi, who popularised disco music in Bollywood in the 80s and 90s, died on February 15 at the CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai. He was cremated at the Pawan Hans Crematorium after his son Bappa Lahiri flew to Mumbai from Los Angeles. He was hospitalised for a month and discharged a day before his demise.

“But his health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He had multiple health issues. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight,” Dr Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital, told PTI.

Adah made her Bollywood debut in 2008 with the horror film 1920, directed by Vikram Bhatt. She acted in Hindi films such as Hasee Toh Phasee and Phhir before venturing into South films. She has been a part of Telugu films such as S/O Satyamurthy, Kshanam and Kalki. She made her Tamil film debut in 2019 with Charlie Chaplin 2. She also has one Kannada film - Rana Vikrama - in her filmography.

