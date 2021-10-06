Adah Sharma ready to explore new genres

Actor Adah Sharma believes that female-centric action films will be the next big thing in the industry.

“Times have changed today. All kinds of subjects and stories are being adapted into films. And thankfully, action as a genre is being re-explored with newer nuances, much like Hollywood. Action films are now being specially designed for girls too. This is going to be a big transformation,” says the 1920 and Commando actor.

Trained in Silambam, a weapon-based Indian martial art and Mallakhamb, Sharma says she is ready for more action roles coming her way.

“I have been prepping and training since I was a child. My fitness levels have always been good as I am into a lot of training. Also, I am doing a couple of action films, including an international project, where more action workshops will be held as per the scripts.”

Sharma feels she is comfortable in all kinds of genres and wants to explore more. “I started with a horror movie which is an unusual way to start for a newcomer. But I was never in two minds because I was auditioning for work and knew I had to begin somewhere. Initially, I had to say no to many roles and also faced rejection. But, I think, that is a part of the game and finally, 1920 came my way and here I am today. Till date, I have dabbled with several subjects like horror, action, emotional drama and I think now it’s time for some romantic comedy, be it in Hindi or Telugu,” adds the actor.

Sharma shares that the pandemic would have been tough if she hadn’t had her mother living with her. “Anyone will lose his or her sanity being locked up at home, having no idea when all will be okay. My mother was there with me in that phase. Also, when I was offered a Telugu film Question Mark as soon as the lockdown got over, I said yes, mainly because it was going to provide work to so many daily wage technicians. It was shot in the jungle from start to finish, so the fear of contracting a virus was fairly low.”

Sharma has wrapped four projects including Hindi film Aisa Waisa Pyar, Commando 4 and web series The Holiday 2.