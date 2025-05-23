Adarsh Gourav reveals teaser of Tu Yaa Main was just announcement video to test the waters, film shoot hasn't even begun

Adarsh Gourav and Shanaya Kapoor are all set to share the screen in Bejoy Nambiar's film Tu Yaa Main. The teaser was released in March and received a positive response from the audience. Now, in a conversation on the Untriggered podcast, Adarsh revealed that he and Shanaya are yet to begin filming. The makers released the announcement video to generate buzz. (Also Read: ‘The bar is in hell’ but Reddit is impressed as Shanaya Kapoor finally gets her Bollywood debut with Tu Yaa Main) Adarsh Gourav revealed that he, Shanaya Kapoor have not yet shot Tu Yaa Main.

Adarsh Gourav says the teaser of Tu Yaa Main was released to test the waters

Speaking about the genre, Adarsh described it as a "creature feature" and revealed that while the film begins as a romance, the entry of a creature shifts the entire narrative. He further clarified that the actual film has not been shot yet, saying, “We just shot the announcement video, which wasn’t even the teaser of the film. We haven’t shot the film. We are going to begin shooting in June this year. You know how sometimes films release an announcement video just to create buzz or test the waters. It’s not that they are uncertain about making the film—at least, I hope not. This isn’t getting shelved.”

He also reflected on shooting the announcement video, saying, “I feel like when we shot it, we had only a preliminary understanding of the character, because we were working off the sides provided to us. I have read the script, but it’s changed a lot from what it was six months ago. So you end up projecting your own idea of the character because you haven’t yet done the research. This is where good directing and editing save your a**. All the wrong choices I made as an actor that day were edited out.”

About Tu Yaa Main

The film stars Adarsh and Shanaya as social media influencers trying to escape a man-eating crocodile. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and produced by Anand L Rai, the film is slated for release on Valentine's Day next year.

Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav's upcoming films

Shanaya is currently shooting for Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey. Directed by Santosh Singh, and presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, the romantic musical is produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla and will release in theatres on 11 July.

Adarsh, meanwhile, is gearing up for his South Indian debut with a Telugu psychological thriller. The yet-to-be-titled film is produced by Jahnavi, daughter of RRR producer DVV Danayya, and directed by Baba Shashank. It is expected to release in 2025.