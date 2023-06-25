Adipurush box office day 9 collection: Kriti Sanon film shows little growth on Saturday, reaches 268 cr in India

Adipurush box office day 9 collection: The Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan-starrer showed some growth on its second Saturday. It was on a free fall since Monday and reached its lowest number on Friday. It now stands at a domestic total of around ₹268.55 crore in all languages. Also read: Mahabharat actor Girija Shankar on Adipurush: 'There's no need to use this tapori langauge, they could have done better' Kriti Sanon in a still from Adipurush.

Adipurush is a dramatic retelling of Ramayana directed by Om Raut of Tanhaji fame. In the wake of flak for its colloquial dialogues, the makers of Adipurush have now revamped selected dialogues.

Adipurush box office

According to a report on Sacnilk.com, Adipurush collected an estimated ₹5.25 crore net in all languages in India. After a successful first weekend, the film collections had a great fall on Monday and reached just around ₹3.4 crore on Friday, its lowest so far.

It had crossed ₹400 crore at the worldwide gross within a few days of its release but saw a massive drop as negative word of mouth spread across the country.

Dialogues led to negative word of mouth

From critics to the audience, many have expressed disappointment over the film's dialogues like 'marega bete (you will die)', ‘bua ka bagicha hain kya (is this your aunt’s garden)' and ‘jalegi tere baap ki (your father’s kingdom will burn)'. Some of them have now been changed. But the changes seem to be too little, too late to save the film.

Gajendra Chauhan slams dialogue writer

Slamming dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir, Mahabharat actor Gajendra Chauhan had told India Today, “Yeh girl hui soch ka natija hai (This is a product of low thinking). You write the way you think. Manoj Muntashir, who is a lyricist was given the job to write dialogues for the film. He has copied things from different sources and made a mess. He is too an egotistical man. He hasn't achieved an inch of what Rahi Masoom Raza Saab had written in Mahabharat.”

Adipurush also stars Sunny Singh, Devdatta Nage, Vatsal Sheth, Sonal Chauhan, Siddhant Karnick and Tejaswini Pandit. Prabhas plays Raghava, Kriti is in the role of Janaki and Saif Ali Khan portrays Lankesh in the film. It has also been slammed for its unsuitable visual effects.

