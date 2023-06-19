Manoj Muntashir gets security cover from Mumbai Police after citing threat to life amid Adipurush criticism

Adipurush co-writer Manoj Muntashir on Monday received a security cover from Mumbai Police after citing a threat to his life. As per a new report, the police has said that it is investigating the matter. (Also Read | Manoj Muntashir and Om Raut to revise Adipurush lines after backlash: ‘My own brothers wrote indecent words for me’) Manoj Muntashir is one of the writers of Adipurush.

About Adipurush

Helmed by Om Raut, Adipurush stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). Produced by T-Series, the film hit the theatres on June 16. It has been heavily criticised for its pedestrian language.

Manoj Muntashir's security cover

A tweet by news agency ANI read, "Mumbai Police provides security to dialogue writer of #Adipurush, Manoj Muntashir after he sought a security cover citing a threat to his life. Police say that they are investigating the matter."

Adipurush faced criticism

The film, which is a dramatic retelling of Ramayana, faced backlash on social media for its poor VFX and controversial lines including 'marega bete', 'bua ka bagicha hain kya' and 'jalegi tere baap ki'.

Manoj's clarification over Adipurush lines

After facing criticism over his written lines, Manoj, on Sunday, shared a long note on Twitter saying that the film's team has decided to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week. He had also claimed that several people 'wrote indecent words for me on social media'.

A part of his tweet read, “My own brothers wrote indecent words for me on social media. My own, for whose respected mothers I read poems many times on TV, addressed my own mother with indecent words. I kept thinking, there can be differences, but where did my brothers suddenly get so bitter that they forgot to see Shri Ram who considered every mother as his mother? Sitting at the feet of Shabri, as if sitting at the feet of Kaushalya.”

Adipurush crossed ₹ 300 crore mark

Despite facing criticism, the film has already entered the ₹300 crore club at the global box office within three days of its release. On Monday, T-Series informed through a tweet that the film had grossed ₹340 crore at the box office on the opening weekend.

