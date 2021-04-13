Aditya Dhar: Only when 50% population is vaccinated, makers would be confident with film releases

Just as the film industry was just about to get back on track after the impact of the pandemic last year, things have again taken a stumble yet again, with a worrisome rise in the number of cases. Talking about how all this will impact the industry, filmmaker Aditya Dhar says it will take more time for things to completely get to anything close to normalcy.

“Eventually as a culture, we Indians love to mingle and go out and eat food, meet friends. We don’t have lot of things for entertainment. It is mostly cinema, clubs, malls and restaurants. So, theatres and cinemas play a very important role [in our lives]. I am really hoping that once we have the vaccination going — and it is happening at a good speed so far — things will improve,” says the 38-year-old.

The Uri: The Surgical Strike (2019) director says a lot will change when the vaccination process has hit the halfway mark in the country.

“At least when we achieve 50% vaccination in majority of cities, then way more people will start going to cinema halls. Producers will also have the confidence of releasing big films simultaneously. It is a process. I feel it will gradually increase. It will pick up in June and July, it will be slightly better because I am hoping by then there would be 50% of the population vaccinated in major cities. So, I think that will open up the theatrical space way more than what it is right now,” he explains.

The filmmaker is currently working on his next project, sci-fi mythological film, The Immortal Ashwatthama, which stars Vicky Kaushal, who recently tested positive for Covid. The shooting for the film, which is in pre-production stage, is slated for later this year.

“I am really looking forward to start shooting as it is a project very close to my heart. I hope all goes well,” he says.