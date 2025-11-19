Aditya Dhar says Ranveer Singh worked 18 hours a day on Dhurandhar without complain; internet calls it 'jibe at Deepika'

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar is riding the high of positive reactions to the trailer of his upcoming film, Dhurandhar. The trailer of the spy actioner was launched in Mumbai on Tuesday and has been praised by fans and cinegoers. At the trailer launch, the filmmaker spoke about the cast’s commitment to the film, even adding that many of them worked 16-18 hours a day on set without complaining. However, his statement has yet again sparked a debate on the working environment and conditions in Bollywood. Ranveer and Aditya Dhar at the trailer launch of Dhurandhar.

Aditya Dhar on Dhurandhar

The Dhurandhar trailer was launched at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, in the presence of Aditya Dhar, the film’s lead, Ranveer Singh, and other actors. Talking about making the film, Aditya Dhar said, “When we started this journey, there was a gap of five years since I last made a film. We slowly got hold of people who wanted to prove themselves. Every actor, every HoD gave their all to the film. It is extraordinary how everyone put their heart and soul into it, which doesn't happen very often. A lot of times, HoDs get into a project because the money is good or it is prestigious.”

The filmmaker added that the cast and crew gave their all to the film. “This was a project of absolute, pure intent of actors, HoDs, assistants, to even the spot boys. They all gave their sweat and blood for the film. Everyone worked 16 to 18 hours continuously for one and a half years, and not even once did anyone complain. Everyone has given their 100%, and that's how the film happened,” Aditya added.

The internet reacts

The statement comes at a time when debate on workplace culture in Indian cinema is on, with many calling for a healthier work-life balance for both actors and technicians. Reacting to the statement, a comment on Instagram read, “Wow, so we are now normalising exploitation. Extremely bad work ethics. I’m sure the lower wage workers have absolutely no choice but to say yes to this.” Another echoed and said, “This is not something to boast about.”

Many on social media were perplexed about the director of a Ranveer Singh film adopting this tone, given that Ranveer’s wife, actor Deepika Padukone, has been at the forefront of the debate on shorter work shifts for actors. One asked, “Is this a jab at Deepika speaking about the irregular work schedule?” Another said, “This seems like a dig at Deepika. Weird!”

Deepika Padukone's shift demands

Deepika famously exited two high-profile films - Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Spirit and Nag Ashwin’s Kalki sequel - after her demands for an 8-hour work shift as a new mother weren’t met. Both films star Prabhas.

All about Dhurandhar

Dhurandhar, meanwhile, also stars Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Akshaye Khanna, along with Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi in pivotal roles. The action entertainer is set to release in theatres on December 5.