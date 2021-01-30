IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aditya Om: I’ll prefer to wait than do just anything
Aditya Om in Lucknow (HT Photo)
Aditya Om in Lucknow (HT Photo)
bollywood

Aditya Om: I’ll prefer to wait than do just anything

UPite actor-director Aditya Om has acted as lead in 25 films in Telugu industry. Besides, directing, he acted in Hindi films like ‘Alif’ and ‘Bandook’ and has four films waiting to release.
READ FULL STORY
By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:18 PM IST

UPite actor-director Aditya Om has acted as lead in 25 films in Telugu industry. Besides, directing, he acted in Hindi films like ‘Alif’ and ‘Bandook’ and has four films waiting to release.

Talking more about his work, Aditya on his visit to Lucknow, said, “In Hindi cinema I am yet to make a mark as an actor but I am glad that whatever few Hindi films I have done are all good and meaningful. I have full confidence in the projects and believe they have long shelf life on digital circuit too. People are still discovering and liking them. And, God-willing whenever my other commercial projects will release all these will surely add up.”

On his choice of roles he said, “I want to do something substantial and meaningful. I will rather do something creative that excites me than playing someone’s brother or friend. So, I’ll prefer to wait.” He has shot for films ‘Bandi’, ‘Welcome Home’, ‘Quota’ and an untitled film which are yet to be released.

Aditya is excited about his film ‘Maassab’ that was shot in Banda and is based on primary education. He directed the film and co-wrote it with the lead actor Shiva Suryavanshi.

“For three years it was doing rounds in different film festivals across the world before we did a selected theatre release like we have in art house cinema. It has won 40 awards including best film, best director and best actor category. Next, we plan for an OTT release.”

Telling about his early days, he said, “I belong to Sultanpur and since my father was in a transferable job, I have grown up in places like Barabanki, Lakhimpur, Allahabad and Moradadad. Then, I did engineering from Mumbai University as my aim was to be there and get into this field. I started with TV and have done over 1,000 episodes in different serials. Thereafter, I got my first Telugu film ‘Lahiri Lahiri Lahirilo’ in year 2002 and my career in South took off.”

Aditya who had earlier directed an English film ‘The Dead End’ says his next release will be ‘Maila’ based on manual scavengers which he shot in Bundelkhand with real scavengers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Katrina Kaif has shared a funny new video.
Katrina Kaif has shared a funny new video.
bollywood

Katrina Kaif shows crazy new way of tying your hair, can you figure it out?

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 08:37 PM IST
Actor Katrina Kaif is in the mood for some fun with friends. This Saturday night, she is chilling with a few friends, figuring out inventive ways to tie one's hair.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on January 24.
Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal got married on January 24.
bollywood

Varun and Natasha will start their new life in this beautiful home. Watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:32 PM IST
Actor Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal tied the knot on Sunday and are embarking on a special new journey together. In an interview, Varun had spoken about living with Natasha in his house. Check out the house here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aditya Om in Lucknow (HT Photo)
Aditya Om in Lucknow (HT Photo)
bollywood

Aditya Om: I’ll prefer to wait than do just anything

By Deep Saxena
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:18 PM IST
UPite actor-director Aditya Om has acted as lead in 25 films in Telugu industry. Besides, directing, he acted in Hindi films like ‘Alif’ and ‘Bandook’ and has four films waiting to release.
READ FULL STORY
Close
After a terrific 2020 with releases like Raat Akeli and Serious Men, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up to shoot as many four films in the coming months.
After a terrific 2020 with releases like Raat Akeli and Serious Men, Nawazuddin Siddiqui is gearing up to shoot as many four films in the coming months.
bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Even if a bad film is released in 5000 screens, it will make 20-30 crore on day one

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:01 PM IST
The actor, who has four films lined up in 2021, says OTT has no monopoly and the viewership for actors and superstars is the same.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during their mehendi ceremony in Italy.
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh during their mehendi ceremony in Italy.
bollywood

Henna artist Veena Nagda reveals what Ranveer-Deepika told her at their mehendi

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:27 PM IST
Mehendi artist Veena Nagda has revealed her conversation with Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh at their mehendi ceremony in Italy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Darshan Kumaar will be seen next in the Bollywood projects, Toofan and an untitled suspense thriller and web series such as Aashram 3 and The Family Man 2.
Actor Darshan Kumaar will be seen next in the Bollywood projects, Toofan and an untitled suspense thriller and web series such as Aashram 3 and The Family Man 2.
bollywood

Darshan Kumaar: You need to have patience, work hard for Aashrams and Avrodhs to happen to you

By Shreya Mukherjee, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:38 PM IST
Actor Darshan Kumaar says he has always been very particular about the kind of projects he takes up whether it’s on TV, web or in films.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut was impressed by the song.
Kangana Ranaut was impressed by the song.
bollywood

Fan's music video on 'Sherni Kangana' impresses actor: 'Your love is all I have'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:29 PM IST
Kangana Ranaut has shared a video on Twitter which shows a fan of hers singing a song in her praise. The singer calls her a sherni (lioness) who will be awarded the Padma Bhushan one day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Zareen Khan has spoken about her resemblance with Katrina Kaif.
Zareen Khan has spoken about her resemblance with Katrina Kaif.
bollywood

Zareen on comparisons to Katrina: 'No filmmaker wants to work with a duplicate'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 05:03 PM IST
Zareen Khan has opened up about her comparison to fellow actor Katrina Kaif and has claimed it destroyed her career as no one wants to work with a duplicate.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathan is being shot in Dubai.
Shah Rukh Khan's film Pathan is being shot in Dubai.
bollywood

SRK's fans share videos of action scenes being shot for Pathan in Dubai. Watch

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:43 PM IST
Fans of Shah Rukh Khan have been sharing videos from the shoot locations of his upcoming film Pathan in Dubai. Videos show actors and stunt crew filming high octane action scenes on top of cars and trucks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan praised ex-wife Sussanne Khan's creativity as she shared a glimpse of her work.
Hrithik Roshan praised ex-wife Sussanne Khan's creativity as she shared a glimpse of her work.
bollywood

Hrithik Roshan is amazed as Sussanne Khan works on an interior design project

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 04:42 PM IST
Sussanne Khan shared a video of her working on decorating an elaborate chandelier and praising her for her creativity was her former husband, actor Hrithik Roshan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Navya Naveli has started a new project, where she will work towards women empowerment.
Navya Naveli has started a new project, where she will work towards women empowerment.
bollywood

Navya Naveli takes on troll who told her to 'get a job': 'I do have a job'

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 06:30 PM IST
Navya Naveli Nanda, the eldest grandchild of actor Amitabh Bachchan had to face some rude comments on social media recently. Sh has been working in the NGO space for a while and when she revealed her latest project, she got some unkind reactions too.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hansal Mehta has again called his film Simran a mistake.
Hansal Mehta has again called his film Simran a mistake.
bollywood

Hansal Mehta jokes about his mistakes: Supporting Hazare and making Simran

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 02:06 PM IST
Filmmaker Hansal Mehta said that he had once supported Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal but now considers them to be mistakes. Much like his experience of making the 2017 film Simran.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Janhvi Kapoor has great things to say about her cousin Shanaya and sister Khushi.
Janhvi Kapoor has great things to say about her cousin Shanaya and sister Khushi.
bollywood

Janhvi cheers as Shanaya makes Instagram account public

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 01:40 PM IST
Janhvi Kapoor had nice things to say about cousin Shanaya Kapoor as the latter made her Instagram account public. She even praised her sister Khushi Kapoor's Instagram skills.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shilpa Shetty with her mother-in-law.
Shilpa Shetty with her mother-in-law.
bollywood

Shilpa Shetty reveals her 'dream mom-in-law', gossips about Raj Kundra. See pics

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:50 PM IST
Shilpa Shetty has shared a post featuring her and her mother-in-law. She revealed the two were gossiping about Raj Kundra.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Renee Sen and Darsheel Safary will reportedly star in a short film called Dramayama.
Renee Sen and Darsheel Safary will reportedly star in a short film called Dramayama.
bollywood

Renee Sen praises actor Darsheel Safary, calls him 'an amazing friend'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 12:05 PM IST
Sushmita Sen's daughter Renee Sen shared a bunch of pictures with her co-star Darsheel Safary and called him her 'friend'. The two are reportedly working on a short film called Dramayama.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP