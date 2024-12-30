After breakup from Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora calls 2024 ‘difficult year’: ‘There are still things I can’t understand'

In 2024, Malaika Arora lost her stepfather and even parted ways with actor Arjun Kapoor. As the year comes to an end, the actor shares how it passed for her. She called it a difficult year and reflected on the lessons she had learned from the year in a cryptic post. (Also Read: Malaika Arora talks about the importance of having one's own identity in a marriage) Malaika Arora says 2024 was a difficult year for her.(Instagram)

Malaika Arora reflects on 2024

On Monday, Malaika Arora took to Instagram and shared a cryptic note describing how the year 2024 went for her.

The post read, "I don't hate you 2024 but you were a difficult year, full of challenges, changes, and learning. You showed me that life can be in the blink of an eye and taught me to trust myself more. But, above all you made me understand that my health, whether physical, emotional or mental, is what really matters. There are things I still can't understand, but I believe that with time, I will understand the reasons and purposes of everything that happened."

Arjun Kapoor and Malaika Arora's breakup

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor started dating in 2018 and often shared their romantic pictures from their vacation on Instagram. However, they parted ways in 2024. During the promotion of his movie, Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor admitted that he was single, thus conforming to his breakup with Malaika Arora. However, Malaika maintained her silence on the matter.

Recently, Malaika Arora reacted to Arjun Kapoor's 'I am single' comment and told Etimes, "I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative. I am a very private person, and there are certain aspects of my life which I don’t want to elaborate on much. I will never choose a public platform to talk about my personal life. So, whatever Arjun has said is entirely his prerogative."

Malaika Arora lost her father, Anil Mehta, in September this year. Mehta reportedly fell off the balcony of his Bandra residence, and the police ruled it suicide. From his ex-husband Arbaaz Khan to ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor, many of her close industry friends visited her to support her during the hard time. The actor was back at work less than a month after her father's death.