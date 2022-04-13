After Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's mehendi, Neetu Kapoor shares cute video of son and future daughter-in-law. Watch

Neetu Kapoor showered love on her son Ranbir Kapoor and future daughter-in-law Alia Bhatt soon after attending their mehendi function. Neetu was pictured arriving at Ranbir's Bandra flat Vastu on Wednesday for the festivities. Hours after the function, she shared a video that showed a glimpse of the bond shared between Ranbir and Alia. Also read: Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor confirm Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding date

Neetu took to Instagram Stories to share an old video of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The throwback video was from an event for Brahmastra, Ayan Mukerji's film which has played a huge role in Ranbir and Alia's relationship. They started dating when they worked together on the film in 2017. Brahmastra, scheduled for a release in September this year, marks their first film together.

In the video, Alia and Ranbir are standing next to each other as the camera flashes on them. Alia Bhatt, who is wearing a blue mini skirt and a sequined jacket, is trying to take out a thread hanging out from her dress while Ranbir looks at her. He then reaches his hand out to her after she removes the thread. Alia hands it over to him with a smile and he transfers it to his jeans' pocket. The video of Ranbir and Alia recently resurfaced on the internet ahead of their wedding. Neetu reposted it and added two red hearts emojis.

Neetu had earlier fuelled speculations that Alia and Ranbir are also getting engaged on Wednesday. The actor, who had gotten engaged to Rishi Kapoor on April 13, 1979, shared a throwback picture as she recalled the day. She wrote, "Fond memories of baisakhi day (heart eyes emoji) as we got engaged 43 years back on 13th April 1979." Fans started asking if Ranbir and Alia are also getting engaged on the same day as her and Rishi. Neetu later confirmed to the paparazzi in the evening that Alia and Ranbir are getting married at Vastu on Thursday, April 14.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON