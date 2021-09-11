After Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor, Kriti Sanon buys Mercedes Maybach GLS 600: report

Kriti Sanon is the latest Bollywood star to have purchased a new ride. The actor, on Friday, was spotted heading to filmmaker Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films office in her new, blue colour Mercedes Maybach GLS 600.

The actor stepped out of it to greet the paparazzi and even posed beside the car before she made her way into the building. According to an India Today report, Kriti gifted herself the car after the success of her latest film, Mimi.

Kriti's latest purchase comes a few days after Arjun Kapoor bought the same car. Earlier this week, fan pages of the actor shared a picture of Arjun receiving the key to his new Mercedes Maybach GLS 600. According to GQ, Ranveer Singh and Ayushmann Khurrana too had bought the same car in July.

News18 had previously reported that the car is worth ₹2.43 crore. The car is also among the ‘luxurious SUVs in the world'.

Kriti's Mimi released in July. The film skipped the theatres and streamed directly on Netflix. The film's release was advanced after pirated platforms began streaming bootlegged copies of the film.

Addressing the leak, she told Hindustan Times, “If it was slated to release theatrically and then got leaked prior to that, it would’ve been a huge setback. But since it came on OTT, we had a lot more control. It created a lot of buzz because its release was completely unexpected. Everything has a silver lining.”

The actor has a number of projects in the pipeline. She has Bhediya with Varun Dhawan. The film is a part of Dinesh's horror universe consisting of films like Stree and Roohi. She had shot for the film earlier this year.

She also has Adipurush with Prabhas in the lead. She plays the role of Sita in the Om Raut directorial. Kriti will also be seen in Ganpath with Tiger Shroff. The duo made their acting debut together with Heropanti. She will also be seen in Bachchan Panday with Akshay Kumar.