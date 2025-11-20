Ahaan Panday recalls when Priyanka Chopra said he has the ‘X factor’ post his dance performance at Arpita Khan's wedding

Ahaan Panday made his acting debut with the musical drama Saiyaara. The film, directed by Mohit Suri, became a craze upon release in India, with fans cheering in theatres and loving the performances of newcomers Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda. The musical romance generated immense buzz from fans and social media. In a new interview with GQ, Ahaan has shared that he had received a few kind words of encouragement much before the film happened, and those words came from none other than Priyanka Chopra. (Also read: Ahaan Panday spills the beans about his relationship status, bond with Aneet Padda: ‘I’ll never have bond like…’) Ahaan Panday says Priyanka Chopra's kind words have stayed with him.

What Ahaan said

Ahaan revealed that it all happened when he was a last-minute fill-in for someone who’d dropped out of a dance performance at Salman Khan's sister, Arpita Khan's, wedding. That evening, he had to learn the steps within 2 hours, and performed in front of a sea of stars. Priyanka, who was present at the event, told Ahaan: You have the X factor. Treat your dreams like skydiving—once you jump, there’s no looking back.”

Ahaan went on to add how much those words meant to him. “She probably doesn’t even know I’m the same guy who ended up doing Saiyaara, but that moment stayed with me,” he said.

About Saiyaara

Saiyaara revolves around love story that blossoms between a short-tempered musician named Krish Kapur (Ahaan Panday) and Vaani (Aneet Padda), a shy, aspiring journalist. The film received praise for the easy chemistry between the two leads and the music, with the songs becoming an instant hit with fans. The film is produced by YRF’s CEO Akshaye Widhani. The film went on to cross ₹500 crore at the box office. It is available to watch on Netflix.

Ahaan will be seen next in an action thriller, directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. It will star Sharvari.