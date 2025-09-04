Search
Thu, Sept 04, 2025
Ahan Shetty opens up about nepotism: 'Expectations are higher, every stumble is magnified'

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Updated on: Sept 04, 2025 06:12 am IST

Ahan Shetty discusses the challenges of being Suniel Shetty's son amid nepotism debates, acknowledging the privileges and pressures that come with it. 

Actor Ahan Shetty, who made his Bollywood debut in 2021 with Tadap, is gearing up for an exciting slate of films, including the much-anticipated Border 2. In a recent conversation with Lifestyle Asia India reported by News 18, the actor opened up about the ongoing nepotism debate and the duality of privilege and pressure that comes with being the son of actor Suniel Shetty.

Ahan Shetty aims to prove his worth and learn from his father Suniel Shetty's legacy while preparing for his upcoming films, including Border 2.(Photo: Instagram)
Ahan acknowledges nepotism gives him access

Acknowledging the access his family name brings, Ahan said, “I’ll never deny where I come from; being my father’s son gives me access and opportunities. But that also means expectations are higher and every stumble is magnified.” He admitted that every success of his reflects on the legacy his father built, while every failure feels more significant. “I try to use both as fuel to work harder, to prove that I’m not just here because of my last name.”

The actor also reflected on the emotional weight of carrying a respected legacy. “It feels heavy sometimes because his name carries great respect. But I don’t see it as a burden. I’ve learned to stop taking that pressure and start seeing it as guidance. His past is something I can learn from, not something that weighs me down," Ahan added.

About Ahan's projects

Directed by Milan Luthria and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, Tadap marked Ahan's entry into the industry opposite Tara Sutaria. He will next be seen in Border 2, a sequel to JP Dutta’s 1997 war epic. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film also stars Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh and is slated for release on January 22 next year. Ahan has also been signed for an upcoming Indian horror film written by Patrick Graham, the creator of Netflix's Ghoul and Betaal, marking his foray into the horror genre.

