Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan, Aaradhya seen in high spirits as they join Abhishek to cheer for Jaipur Pink Panthers

Almost the entire Bachchan household flocked to Mumbai's DOME by NSCI to cheer for Abhishek Bachchan's Jaipur Pink Panthers. The team was already the reigning champions and beat U Mumbai 41-31 in Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) season 10 match on Saturday. A video of Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan and Aaradhya looking excited and cheering for the team with full enthusiasm was shared by Star Sports. Also read: Aaradhya Bachchan delivers impressive performance on annual day, proud mom Aishwarya Rai records the moment. Watch Aaradhya, Aishwarya Rai, Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan at Pro Kabaddi League match.

The video shows all the Bachchans in the team's blue and white tracksuits. They are seen getting up from their seats to clap and cheer for JPP as they seal the win against the opponent.

Fans react to Bachchans' video from PKL

As a paparazzo account shared snapshots of the Bachchans on Instagram, fans reacted to the post in the comments section. A fan wrote about Aishwarya-Abhishek's divorce rumours, “Can hear those divorce rumour makers crying in the corner.” Another said, “Thank God.. Tension utar gyi (the stress is gone). It’s really bad to listen all about rumours.. especially for AB. God bless Bachchan family.” One more said, “So good to see all of them happy family.” A fan called them a “Beautiful family,” while another commented, “Bachchans have our hearts.” A comment also read: “Jaya Bachchan missing in this togetherness.”

Amitabh is proud of his grandkids

The Bachchans had quite an eventful year 2023. Amitabh's grandson Agastya Nanda made his acting debut as the lead in Zoya Akhtar's musical, The Archies. The Bachchans were in full attendance at the film's grand premiere in Mumbai.

Amitabh had also watched Aaradhya perform at her school's annual function and was all praise for his granddaughter on social media. The 81-year-old had attended the event at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School along with Aishwarya, Abhishek and Agastya.

On his personal blog, Amitabh had written how impressed he was with Aaradhya's performance. ".. busy getting over the Concert at Aaradhya's School and her performance .. such a delight and a moment of pride for all of us .. a complete natural on stage the little one - well not little anymore .. (sic)" he wrote on his blog.

