Aishwarya Rai fans roast content creator who ‘made fun of’ actor’s style and love for Aaradhya: ‘The audacity…’

Content creator Sidra Hafeez drew criticism from fans of Aishwarya Rai after she posted a video imitating the actor. Taking to Instagram recently, Sidra posted the clip in which she tried to imitate Aishwarya's look for events and even made a child pretend to be Aishwarya's daughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. A content creator tried to imitate Aishwarya Rai.

Content creator imitates Aishwarya Rai

The video began with Sidra fixing her hair. The words in the clip read, "POV: Aishwarya Rai getting ready for an event (skull and laughing emojis)." "Straight hair with middle parting," was also written on the clip. Next, she applied lipstick as the words on the video read, “Red or dark pink lipstick.”

Sidra made a kid pretend to be Aaradhya

Sidra next wore a suit and dupatta while the words read, "Funny outfit." As she turned to leave, she pretended to remember something. The words read, "Forgot something important." The video next showed a girl clasping her arm with both her hands as she walked. "Aradhayaaa (laughing and giggling emojis)," was added to the clip. Sidra captioned her post, “Blue eyes and Abhishek is missing.”

Internet isn't happy with the video

Reacting to the video, a fan of the actor said, "The audacity to make fun of The Aishwarya Rai. These people are not content creators. They should be limited to Tiktok only." A comment read, "Stop doing that..she is our pride! I think you are also a mother...Being a mother, you are insulting other mothers." A person wrote, "She is a good parent. She is taking care of her daughter on her own. It’s society's habit to troll in all cases, whether you look after your kids, and they troll if you don’t."

An Instagram user commented, "Omg so, so-called social media influencer, making fun of Miss World. You forgot the main thing: elegance and grace." "When a celebrity has made her daughter so humble and respectful towards others, you people can’t even tolerate that. She is a great actor and mother at the same time. It takes 30 seconds to make fun of someone but years to build a successful career like them," read another comment.

Sidra also clarified that the video was meant as a joke. “For those who got the humour in this video… I have so much respect for you,” she wrote in a pinned comment on the post.

About Aishwarya shared why Aaradhya accompanies her

Aaradhya Bachchan is the daughter of Aishwarya and Abhishek Bachchan. She accompanies her mother to various events, whether in India or outside the country. She was seen at the IIFA event in Abu Dhabi, the Paris fashion event and the SIIMA event in Dubai. She has accompanied her to various Cannes Film Festival events.

Recently at the IIFA event, Aishwarya was asked why Aaradhya always accompanies her everywhere. The actor replied, "She's my daughter. She goes with me everywhere."