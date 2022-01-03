Aishwarya Rai is all smiles as she poses in unseen throwback pic from 90s. See here

Actor Aishwarya Rai posed as she smiled for the camera in an unseen throwback picture from over two decades ago. In the photo, shared on fashion designer Ritu Kumar's Instagram account, the duo stood next to each other.

In the picture, Aishwarya Rai opted for a brown oversized shirt, tied her hair back with a scarf and wore a wristwatch. Ritu wore a white shirt and accessorised with bangles and earrings.

The caption of the post read, "@aishwaryaraibachchan_arb photographed with Ritu Kumar wearing a printed ensemble from our Karabagh collection in the mid-1990s. We take a look back at some iconic images from our archives featuring women that continue to inspire us as we enter the new year. #RituKumar #RituKumarArchives #RKDecadesOfStyle."

Recently, Aishwarya had featured in a post shared by Sukaina Nagpal, daughter of late choreographer Saroj Khan. Sharing the old pictures, she captioned the post, "Thank you Ash Di for being the person you are (red heart emojis). Loads of love. Also, I forgot to add my best friend, sister, my lifeline when I was young, Suman Ranganathan. Please viral this picture so much so she gets my message cause I want to talk to her."

In the first photo, Aishwarya and Sukaina sat on a bench with a stuffed toy between them. Aishwarya wore a blue outfit, matching earrings and dark sunglasses. Aishwarya posed with Sukaina and Suman in the next picture. The last photo showed Aishwarya, flashing a big smile for the lens, as she held Sukaina.

Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's directorial Ponniyin Selvan. The film also features Vikram, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan and Mohan Babu, among others. The film marks her comeback into acting after four years. She was seen last on the big screen in Fanney Khan in 2018.

Aishwarya was launched in films by Mani Ratnam and had earlier spoken about her experience of working with him for Ponniyin Selvan. Speaking with The Hindu, she had said, “Working with him (Mani) is like going back to school, and whatever you’re saying goes with the territory."

