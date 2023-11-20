close_game
close_game
News / Entertainment / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai remembers dad Krishnaraj Rai on birth anniversary with throwback pics

Aishwarya Rai remembers dad Krishnaraj Rai on birth anniversary with throwback pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Nov 20, 2023 09:49 PM IST

A picture showed a garlanded photo of Krishnaraj Rai in front of which Vrinda Rai, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya Bachchan posed for the camera.

Actor Aishwarya Rai remembered her late father Krishnaraj Rai on his birth anniversary. Taking to Instagram on Monday, Aishwarya posted several photos which featured her, her mother Vrinda Rai and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. (Also Read | Aishwarya Rai pens note for daughter Aaradhya on birthday, Abhishek Bachchan shares pic with his ‘little princess’)

Aishwarya Rai remembered her father with a special post on Instagram.
Aishwarya Rai remembered her father with a special post on Instagram.

Aishwarya shares old pics with her father

In the first photo, a young Aaradhya sat on her grandfather's lap as she smiled and kept her hand on her head. Aaradhya wore a printed sweater. Krishnaraj also kept his hands on Aaradhya's head. In the next photo, Aishwarya and Krishnaraj smiled as she rested her head on her father's chest.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

The last picture showed a garlanded photo of Krishnaraj in front of which Vrinda, Aishwarya and Aaradhya posed for the camera. Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya wore white outfits while Vrinda was seen in a printed dress.

Aishwarya pens note

She captioned the post, "Love you eternally, dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa. Most loving, kind, caring, strong, generous and righteous… no one like you… ever. Happy Birthday. Prayers in remembrance. We miss you so much."

Aishwarya recent post

Aishwarya regularly shares posts on Instagram. Recently, she posted a throwback picture as Aaradhya turned a year older. She wrote, "I love you infinitely, unconditionally, forever and beyond my darling Angel Aaradhya. You are the absolute love of my life... I breathe for you... my soul... Happy Happy Happiest 12th birthday. God Bless you always allways. Thank you for being you... precious love... I love you the mostestestestestestestestestestestestest. You are the bestestestestestestestestestestestest."

About Aishwarya

Aishwarya got married to actor Abhishek Bachchan on April 20, 2007. They tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha. The duo welcomed their daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

Aishwarya's projects

Aishwarya was seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film Ponniyin Selvan - 2 which got a massive response from the audience. She also recently made headlines with her glamorous look at Paris Fashion Week 2023.

Entertainment! Entertainment! Entertainment! 🎞️🍿💃 Click to follow our Whatsapp Channel 📲 Your daily dose of gossip, films, shows, celebrities updates all in one place

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, November 20, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out