Aishwarya Rai remembers dad Krishnaraj Rai on birth anniversary with throwback pics

In the first photo, a young Aaradhya sat on her grandfather's lap as she smiled and kept her hand on her head. Aaradhya wore a printed sweater. Krishnaraj also kept his hands on Aaradhya's head. In the next photo, Aishwarya and Krishnaraj smiled as she rested her head on her father's chest.

The last picture showed a garlanded photo of Krishnaraj in front of which Vrinda, Aishwarya and Aaradhya posed for the camera. Both Aishwarya and Aaradhya wore white outfits while Vrinda was seen in a printed dress.

She captioned the post, "Love you eternally, dearest darling Daddy-Ajjaaa. Most loving, kind, caring, strong, generous and righteous… no one like you… ever. Happy Birthday. Prayers in remembrance. We miss you so much."

Aishwarya regularly shares posts on Instagram. Recently, she posted a throwback picture as Aaradhya turned a year older. She wrote, "I love you infinitely, unconditionally, forever and beyond my darling Angel Aaradhya. You are the absolute love of my life... I breathe for you... my soul... Happy Happy Happiest 12th birthday. God Bless you always allways. Thank you for being you... precious love... I love you the mostestestestestestestestestestestestest. You are the bestestestestestestestestestestestest."

Aishwarya got married to actor Abhishek Bachchan on April 20, 2007. They tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at one of Amitabh Bachchan's bungalows- Prateeksha. The duo welcomed their daughter Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

Aishwarya was seen in director Mani Ratnam's magnum opus period drama film Ponniyin Selvan - 2 which got a massive response from the audience. She also recently made headlines with her glamorous look at Paris Fashion Week 2023.

