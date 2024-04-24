Resurfaced video shows Aishwarya Rai supporting Shilpa Shetty at Dhadkan event in 2000; fans are in awe of their beauty

Watch Aishwarya Rai and Shilpa Shetty's old video

In this throwback video, watch the grand music launch of the Bollywood film Dhadkan, which featured Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Shilpa Shetty in lead roles. The music of the film was given by Nadeem-Shravan with lyrics by Sameer. Aishwarya launched the film's music at the event in 2000. Shilpa was seen asking her to stand next to her as they posed with Dhadkan's team.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Reactions to the throwback video

Fans flooded the comments section of the video shared by an Instagram page. Many could not get enough of Aishwarya and Shilpa's looks. A person commented, "Back then actresses were so gorgeous." One more wrote, "Aishwarya is looking so pretty in her natural look, looks like she came with natural hair, no styling and minimal makeup and jewelry, that’s the best. She looks happy too."

"Real beauties. No nudity, no botox, no surgeries, no fillers," wrote another Instagram user. A comment also read, "How tall is Shilpa? She is so much taller than the other actresses." Some also noticed Mahima and Alka Yagnik looking ‘beautiful’ at the event. A comment read, "Mahima Chaudhry looking awesome." Another wrote, "Alka Yagnik is looking very cute... Mahima Chaudhry is looking beautiful."

More about Dhadkan

Directed by Dharmesh Darshan, the 2000 film featured Shilpa Shetty, Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar in a love triangle with Mahima Chaudhry making an extended guest appearance. The film was a commercial success with Suniel also winning the Filmfare Best Villain Award for his performance as Dev Chopra.