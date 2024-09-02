Aishwarya Rai spotted at Bachchan mansion Jalsa with daughter Aaradhya amid split rumours with Abhishek Bachchan

Aish at Bachchan house

On Monday, several Mumbai-based paps took to Instagram to post pictures and videos of Aishwarya and Aaradhya arriving at Bachchan house, Jalsa, in Mumbai.

In the video, Aishwarya and Aaradhya are seen getting out of their car outside of the house. It seemed Aaradhya came to the house directly from her school as she was seen in her school uniform, while Aishwarya was seen in a green attire.

The mother-daughter duo didn’t pose for the photographers stationed outside the house. Aishwarya was seen in a sombre mood, while Aaradhya was also seen in engrossed in herself. The visit comes amid rumours of her marriage with Abhishek hitting a roadblock.

Some days back, Abhishek stepped out, and what caught the attention was that he was not wearing his wedding ring, which fuelled the divorce buzz.

Separation buzz

Abhishek got married to Aishwarya in 2007. They welcomed a daughter, Aaradhya, in 2011. They usually keep their private life off the spotlight. However, their personal life has become a topic of discussion since their separate arrivals at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s star-studded wedding in Mumbai in July.

The couple made entries and posed separately, which left social media users wondering if there is trouble in their relationship. Later, the buzz grew when Abhishek liked a post on Instagram, which talked about divorce. The couple or the family is yet to react to the rumours.

Work file

On the work front, Aishwarya was last seen in Ponniyin Selvan 2, helmed by Mani Ratnam. It is the sequel to the 2022 film Ponniyin Selvan: I. In both the films, Aishwarya played dual roles – Nandini and Mandakini Devi. The film is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 five-part novel series of the same name.

Fans will see Abhishek next in Housefull 5. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor, Nana Patekar, Riteish Deshmukh, and Chunky Pandey in key roles. He will also star in King along with Shah Rukh Khan.