When 21-year-old Aishwarya Rai blushed as she spoke about marriage, future husband: 'I want to experience motherhood'

Aishwarya Rai was born on November 1, 1973. She was crowned Miss World 1994 on November 19, 1994. A throwback video of Aishwarya, 50, is doing the rounds on Reddit and the reactions prove that she’s always been a fan favourite. In the clip, Aishwarya could not stop blushing as she answered a question about marriage and having a husband and babies. Also read: Kim Kardashian can't get enough of Aishwarya Rai: Check out all their photos together from Ambani wedding in Mumbai Aishwarya Rai fans love her throwback video that was recently shared on Reddit.

'I do want to experience marital life and motherhood'

Dressed in a red saree paired with gold and pearl jewellery, Aishwarya kept smiling and laughing, and said in the clip from an event, “Who is asking me (the question)? Yes, at the right time and the right place, and when I meet the right person. That's why I asked who is asking me the question, show me your finger... marriage eventually is definitely on the cards. I do want to experience marital life, motherhood and I hope to have the joy of it, in time.”

'She was just 21 here'

Many reacted to the clip, which was shared by a Redditor that said, "She was just 21 here!!!" One joked, "Me as a 21-year-old watching this video with a potato face." Another Redditor reacted to the comment by saying, "It's okay. Most of us cannot be her. In fact, even if you are Aishwarya Rai, your life isn't guaranteed to be perfect."

'She is a baby here'

A fan wrote for Aishwarya, "Her beauty, her grace, her hold over the English language. She’s is so sophisticated, holy s***. On a side note she sounded a little like her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan when she was laughing." A comment also read, "Her face card (heart eyes emoji)." A person wrote, "Oh she is a baby here."

Some were concerned that Aishwarya had to answer a question about marriage at such as early age. One wrote, "How early is too early to ask a woman about her wedding plans and life partner? Decades later, we still ask women the same questions, no matter where she’s at in her life or what age. What a sad society we live in!" Reacting to it, a person commented, "Sad and ultimate truth."

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya tied the knot on April 20, 2007. They welcomed Aaradhya on November 16, 2011. Speculation about Abhishek and Aishwarya's marital life has been making news in recent years, even though both of them have remained silent over the split rumours.